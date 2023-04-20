Video: Briefing Call on Impact Of Online Gaming Rules + Fact-check Amendment

On April 6, the Indian government came out with new rules for online gaming platforms banning certain types of real money games but largely leaving the rest to regulation by self-regulatory bodies. Right after this, on April 7, the Tamil Nadu government notified its online gambling law banning all “games of chance” including rummy and poker. In a briefing call on April 19, 2023, we dove into the impact of these two very different gaming regulations and their impact on gaming platforms and the industry. We also discussed the censorship concerns around the fact-check amendment, which was slipped in along with the gaming rules. The video of the briefing call is available below. We have excerpted some of the key takeaways from the presentation. What we discussed: Center’s online gaming rules: Who all are covered under the center’s online gaming rules? What games are allowed and what aren’t? Are gaming companies still being treated as intermediaries? How do the rules treat games of skill vs games of chance? Is RBI-level KYC verification required for players now? What’s the definition of “wagering”? How will online gaming self-regulatory bodies (SRB) function? Who can be an SRB and how many SRBs can be there? What’s the framework SRBs will follow for verifying games? What measures must gaming platforms adopt to get their games verified? How will children’s access to online gaming be regulated under the rules? The rules prohibit harmful games, what’s the definition of “harm”? How are large casual games covered under…

