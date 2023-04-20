On April 6, the Indian government came out with new rules for online gaming platforms banning certain types of real money games but largely leaving the rest to regulation by self-regulatory bodies. Right after this, on April 7, the Tamil Nadu government notified its online gambling law banning all “games of chance” including rummy and poker. In a briefing call on April 19, 2023, we dove into the impact of these two very different gaming regulations and their impact on gaming platforms and the industry. We also discussed the censorship concerns around the fact-check amendment, which was slipped in along with the gaming rules. The video of the briefing call is available below. We have excerpted some of the key takeaways from the presentation. What we discussed: Center’s online gaming rules: Who all are covered under the center’s online gaming rules? What games are allowed and what aren’t? Are gaming companies still being treated as intermediaries? How do the rules treat games of skill vs games of chance? Is RBI-level KYC verification required for players now? What’s the definition of “wagering”? How will online gaming self-regulatory bodies (SRB) function? Who can be an SRB and how many SRBs can be there? What’s the framework SRBs will follow for verifying games? What measures must gaming platforms adopt to get their games verified? How will children’s access to online gaming be regulated under the rules? The rules prohibit harmful games, what’s the definition of “harm”? How are large casual games covered under…
Video: Briefing Call on Impact Of Online Gaming Rules + Fact-check Amendment
Who all are covered under the center’s online gaming rules? What powers does the fact-check amendment grant the central government? We discussed these, and more, in our briefing
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
