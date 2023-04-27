wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Summary: Matrimony.com wins injunction arguing Google Play billing is in violation of payment guidelines

The Madras High Court issued an interim order prohibiting Google from delisting the apps operated by Matrimony.com from Play Store.

Published

The Madras High Court on April 24 prohibited Google from delisting the apps operated by Matrimony.com from Play Store even if the developer is not in compliance with Google Play's new billing policy, according to an interim order reviewed by MediaNama. The injunction is valid until June 1, 2023. Google Play's latest billing policy, User Choice Billing, announced by the company this January, allows developers to feature a third-party billing system but only alongside Google's billing system. And developers will have to pay Google an 11 to 26 percent commission if users pay through the third-party billing system and a 15 to 30 percent commission if users pay through Google's billing system. The matchmaking company, which owns the popular Bharat Matrimony, won the injunction by arguing that Google is in violation of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007, and the payment aggregator guidelines issued by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).  "It's obvious why you have to take Google to court because Google is forcing Indian digital startups to pay 15 to 30 percent of the revenue to them. Currently, we use the other payment gateways like Razorpay, PayU, CCAvenue, or Paytm and we pay on average 1.5 percent commission. Google is simply taxing companies." — Matrimony.com founder and CEO Murugavel Janakiraman to MediaNama Matrimony.com has asked the court to declare the new billing policy illegal and unenforceable. Why does this matter: Indian startups are objecting to Google Play's billing policy as it charges developers a high commission. But while…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ