Indian state of Maharashtra sets up committee to form rules for app-based cab aggregators

A committee has been formed by the Maharashtra government to formulate rules for app and web-based taxi service aggregators, according to a government resolution released by the Home Department. The six-member committee will be expected to submit its report in the next three months, the order added. IAS officer Sudhirkumar Shrivastava has been appointed as the chairman of the committee which will be tasked with drafting Maharashtra Regulation of the Aggregators Rules, 2022, as per the resolution. It added that the decision has been taken in accordance with the Motor Vehicle Aggregators Guidelines, 2020. Who else will be there: The other members of the committee are as follows— Upper Director General of Police (Traffic), State of Maharashtra; Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC); Transport Commissioner, Maharashtra State; Additional Transport Commissioner, Office of the Transport Commissioner, Mumbai; Assistant Transport Commissioner (Executive-1) Office of Transport Commissioner, Mumbai. Why it matters: It is a notable announcement as it means that a regulatory framework to govern services like Uber and Ola will soon be in place in the state of Maharashtra. It is especially crucial in light of the legal tussle between cab aggregators and the state government. A framework may end up putting an end to regulatory uncertainty faced by cab services in the state. It will also pave the way for measures to address the grievances of consumers who use these services. What was the legal tussle: It was in March last year that the Bombay High…

