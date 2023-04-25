As many as 28 States and Union Territories (UTs) in the country have adopted the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS), a digital portal for maintaining land records, India’s Ministry of Rural Development highlighted in a press release on April 24, 2023. In a bid to push digitization of land records, the States and UTs are facilitating data-sharing with the NGDRS portal using Application Programming Interface (API), which enables communication across platforms and caters to user-requested services. What is the NGDRS? The NGDRS is an application developed for allowing people to buy land online via electronic registration of property and documents. The project was initiated by the Department of Land Resources under the aegis of the Ministry of Rural Development. The application is designed with an objective of providing one national software for document registration and property evaluation. It will mainly be used by the sub registrars, citizens and apex users from registration departments across the country. According to the NGDRS website, its key features include: Facility for online document entry for citizens Online valuation module with stamp duty calculation Role based access to citizens and department users SMS facility, emails to send alerts to citizens and departmental users E-KYC – UID based authentication with the help of biometric or iris at the time of admission Linking with land records system Storage of copy of registered documents using scanning technology Facility to view & download scanned documents and generate certified copy of authorized user Registration can be done anywhere within…
News
Indian govt pushes for digitization of land records via online registration of property documents
Called the National Generic Document Registration System, the digital portal will maintain land records and will enable data-sharing across platforms
Latest Headlines
- Indian govt pushes for digitization of land records via online registration of property documents April 25, 2023
- Delhi High Court directs CCI to decide on ADIF’s complaint against Google by April 26 April 25, 2023
- Does the IT Ministry Have the Powers to Regulate Non Online Real Money Games? April 25, 2023
- Attend Our Briefing: Registry system for digitising Education sector April 25, 2023
- No plans to regulate financial influencers, but citizens must exercise strong caution: Nirmala Sitharaman April 24, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login