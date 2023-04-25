Indian govt pushes for digitization of land records via online registration of property documents

As many as 28 States and Union Territories (UTs) in the country have adopted the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS), a digital portal for maintaining land records, India’s Ministry of Rural Development highlighted in a press release on April 24, 2023. In a bid to push digitization of land records, the States and UTs are facilitating data-sharing with the NGDRS portal using Application Programming Interface (API), which enables communication across platforms and caters to user-requested services. What is the NGDRS? The NGDRS is an application developed for allowing people to buy land online via electronic registration of property and documents. The project was initiated by the Department of Land Resources under the aegis of the Ministry of Rural Development. The application is designed with an objective of providing one national software for document registration and property evaluation. It will mainly be used by the sub registrars, citizens and apex users from registration departments across the country. According to the NGDRS website, its key features include: Facility for online document entry for citizens Online valuation module with stamp duty calculation Role based access to citizens and department users SMS facility, emails to send alerts to citizens and departmental users E-KYC – UID based authentication with the help of biometric or iris at the time of admission Linking with land records system Storage of copy of registered documents using scanning technology Facility to view & download scanned documents and generate certified copy of authorized user Registration can be done anywhere within…

