wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

Six key arguments by Stability AI over allegations of copyright violation by artists in US

We summarise the key arguments made by AI companies including the failure of the artists to substantially prove copyright infringement

Published

AI companies Stability AI, Deviant Art and Midjourney in the United States have called for the dismissal of pleas filed by a group of artists alleging that the companies have infringed upon copyrighted works through their generative AI tools on April 19. Stability AI has sought an order in the Californian Court to dismiss all the claims made by the artists against the company. We summarise the most significant arguments including the failure of the artists to prove or produce at least one work where copyright infringement can be substantially proved among others. About the case: In January 2023, three artists Sarah Andersen, Kelly McKernan, and Karla Ortiz filed a class action lawsuit— a lawsuit filed by a group of members with a representative from the group—against Stability AI, Deviant Art and Midjourney alleging that their AI tools have infringed upon works of thousands of artists. The three AI companies provide AI tools for generating images based on text prompts. The lawsuit claimed that “the Stable Diffusion tool used by Stability AI, DeviantArt, and Midjourney was trained on billions of copyrighted images scraped from the internet and contained within the LAION-5B dataset, which were downloaded and used by the companies without compensation or consent from the artists.” Stable Diffusion is a text-to-image generative AI model released in 2022 by Stability AI. Why it matters: This case majorly highlights how AI companies can take refuge in existing gaps in the country-specific copyright laws to shape their arguments in AI-specific cases. Copyright…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ