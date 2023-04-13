How did Jio respond to Airtel’s allegations in its submission to India’s telecom regulator?

“…is a deliberate malicious attempt by Bharti Airtel Limited (Airtel) to defame RJIL’s (Reliance Jio) consumer-friendly tariffs in order to protect its narrow interests. A close reading of the complaint letter would clearly establish that Airtel’s sole grouse is that JioFiber is offering reasonable tariffs to customers,” read a letter sent by Reliance Jio to the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), reviewed by MediaNama. The company is responding to allegations raised by Airtel in a submission to TRAI over broadcasters violating the downlinking guidelines by streaming broadcast content to digital platforms. It approached TRAI in relation to Jio's decision to stream the Indian Premier League (IPL) matches for free on its streaming platform (JioCinema). The company added that Airtel’s “unsubstantiated claims of predation, non-level playing field, non-compliance with TTOs (Telecom Tariff Order) and NTO (New Tariff Order)” should be dismissed on the grounds of being a “frivolous attempt” to protect its own interests. Why it matters: It is a notable development as the submission by Jio is a staunch rebuttal of Airtel's allegations, suggesting that the former's decision to stream IPL matches for free has not gone down well with Airtel. It is an indication that the historical rivals may be heading towards a showdown. On the one hand, Airtel argues that telecom operators should be subject to the same rules as broadcast services if they choose to broadcast the same channels through their apps, but Jio states that it is not breaking any laws and acting merely as an aggregator.…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.