wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

ITC asks ONDC to develop an anonymised data-sharing framework

Currently, e-commerce marketplaces don’t share sales trends data with the sellers even though it is aggregated based on sales made by these very sellers

Published

"I think anonymized data sharing would help make very efficient supply chains, which will save the country a lot of money in terms of logistics because you have the right product where the consumer wants it. [...] A data sharing framework which will enable the industry to sharpen its offerings and assortments at the retailer point would be a big move," a representative from FMCG-giant ITC Limited proposed to the Open Network of Digital Commerce (ONDC) and Consumers Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal at the Enabling Bharat 2.0 event held on April 25. "Sharing data on sales trends [will help] because the most important thing is to have the right assortment next to the consumer. So if I know a cream biscuit sells in a particular locality, I will make that biscuit available there in those retailers." — ITC representative Anonymised data refers to data that has personally identifiable information removed such as customer details, payment info, etc. The Consumer Affairs Minister welcomed the suggestion and indicated that a data-sharing mechanism will be possible in ONDC at some stage. The Minister further added that such a mechanism already exists in the government's e-marketplace (GeM).  "We anonymize the data and give out what was the last price at which goods were sold, what is the volumes that are being sold of particular goods, stuff like that. So that sellers are interested to join the government marketplace when they see that the national procurement by the government alone of a particular good or…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ