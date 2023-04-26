"I think anonymized data sharing would help make very efficient supply chains, which will save the country a lot of money in terms of logistics because you have the right product where the consumer wants it. [...] A data sharing framework which will enable the industry to sharpen its offerings and assortments at the retailer point would be a big move," a representative from FMCG-giant ITC Limited proposed to the Open Network of Digital Commerce (ONDC) and Consumers Affairs Minister Piyush Goyal at the Enabling Bharat 2.0 event held on April 25. "Sharing data on sales trends [will help] because the most important thing is to have the right assortment next to the consumer. So if I know a cream biscuit sells in a particular locality, I will make that biscuit available there in those retailers." — ITC representative Anonymised data refers to data that has personally identifiable information removed such as customer details, payment info, etc. The Consumer Affairs Minister welcomed the suggestion and indicated that a data-sharing mechanism will be possible in ONDC at some stage. The Minister further added that such a mechanism already exists in the government's e-marketplace (GeM). "We anonymize the data and give out what was the last price at which goods were sold, what is the volumes that are being sold of particular goods, stuff like that. So that sellers are interested to join the government marketplace when they see that the national procurement by the government alone of a particular good or…
ITC asks ONDC to develop an anonymised data-sharing framework
Currently, e-commerce marketplaces don’t share sales trends data with the sellers even though it is aggregated based on sales made by these very sellers
