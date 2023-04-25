Experts have predicted that India's online gaming rules may give rise to all sorts of jurisdictional issues—now, inter-ministerial regulatory overlaps may be on the cards. Why it matters: Under the gaming rules, the IT Ministry has given itself powers to impose comprehensive compliance obligations for online real money games on non-online real money games. This can be done on various grounds, including "the sovereignty and integrity of India or security of the State or friendly relations with foreign States or public order, or preventing user harm". The problem is, it may not have the power to do so for certain kinds of games—which may throw up an unexpected legal challenge. "If you look at the allocation of [regulatory] powers, the allocation of powers for regulating non [online] real money games, which is online sports, is not with the IT Ministry," said Arun Prabhu, Partner at Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas, at the All Indian Game Developers' Forum's Consilience conference last Friday in Bengaluru. "The allocation of powers is with the Ministry of Sport. So, I'm very curious about how the IT Ministry is making rules about something [non-online real money games] by deeming it [to be online real money games]. Can I say I will increase my allocation of powers by deeming that this game falls within this category? Does it become a game of real money game because I feel it is? It's an interesting source for a constitutional challenge." Last December, a government notification stated that the IT Ministry would be the…
News
Does the IT Ministry Have the Powers to Regulate Non Online Real Money Games?
IT Ministry has given itself powers to regulate some non-online real money games it ‘deems’ to fall under online real money games category. Can it do that?
Latest Headlines
- Does the IT Ministry Have the Powers to Regulate Non Online Real Money Games? April 25, 2023
- Attend Our Briefing: Registry system for digitising Education sector April 25, 2023
- No plans to regulate financial influencers, but citizens must exercise strong caution: Nirmala Sitharaman April 24, 2023
- Indian gaming companies call out Google Play Store’s exorbitant commissions April 24, 2023
- An Argument With So Many Holes You Can Fly A Truck Through It: Are India’s Gaming Rules Encroaching on State Powers? April 24, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login