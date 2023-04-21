IT Ministry’s proposed amendments allow private entities to use Aadhaar authentication to provide services

Expanding the scope of Aadhaar authentication by entities other than the governmental ones, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued draft amendments to the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020, on April 20. The ministry has invited feedback for the amendments, which can be submitted on the website of MyGov by May 5, 2023. What are the proposed amendments? According to a draft notification issued by MeitY: These rules may be called the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Amendment Rules, 2023. Addition to clause (a) under sub-rule (1) of rule 3, which enlists the purposes for Aadhaar authentication under the 2020 Rules: “(aa) promoting ease of living of residents and enabling better access to services for them”. The new clauses under sub-rule (1) of rule 3 will now read as: (a) usage of digital platforms to ensure good governance; (aa) promoting ease of living of residents and enabling better access to services for them; (b) prevention of dissipation of social welfare benefits; and (c) enablement of innovation and the spread of knowledge. Under rule 4 of the 2020 rules, the existing rule shall be renumbered as sub-rule (1) and the following will be added: a. In the renumbered sub-rule (1), for the words “Government of India or the State Government”, the words “Central Government or a State Government” shall be substituted. b. After sub-rule (1), the following sub-rules and Explanation shall be inserted, namely: “(2) Any entity other…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.