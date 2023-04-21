Expanding the scope of Aadhaar authentication by entities other than the governmental ones, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has issued draft amendments to the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Rules, 2020, on April 20. The ministry has invited feedback for the amendments, which can be submitted on the website of MyGov by May 5, 2023. What are the proposed amendments? According to a draft notification issued by MeitY: These rules may be called the Aadhaar Authentication for Good Governance (Social Welfare, Innovation, Knowledge) Amendment Rules, 2023. Addition to clause (a) under sub-rule (1) of rule 3, which enlists the purposes for Aadhaar authentication under the 2020 Rules: “(aa) promoting ease of living of residents and enabling better access to services for them”. The new clauses under sub-rule (1) of rule 3 will now read as: (a) usage of digital platforms to ensure good governance; (aa) promoting ease of living of residents and enabling better access to services for them; (b) prevention of dissipation of social welfare benefits; and (c) enablement of innovation and the spread of knowledge. Under rule 4 of the 2020 rules, the existing rule shall be renumbered as sub-rule (1) and the following will be added: a. In the renumbered sub-rule (1), for the words “Government of India or the State Government”, the words “Central Government or a State Government” shall be substituted. b. After sub-rule (1), the following sub-rules and Explanation shall be inserted, namely: “(2) Any entity other…
IT Ministry’s proposed amendments allow private entities to use Aadhaar authentication to provide services
The amendments pave way for non-governmental entities to use Aadhaar for a gamut of reasons in the name of public interest and services
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
