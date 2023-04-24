An Argument With So Many Holes You Can Fly A Truck Through It: Are India’s Gaming Rules Encroaching on State Powers?

“Courts may have something to say about that. They [the Tamil Nadu government] tried this dance [of banning online gaming] before, it was slapped down [by the Madras High Court],” said lawyer Arun Prabhu, while responding to a question on whether the Indian government’s online gaming rules will cause regulatory friction between it and the states, at the All India Game Developers’ Forum’s Consilience conference in Bengaluru last Friday.

Why it matters: Some states believe that because they have regulatory power over gambling (or games of chance), they also have jurisdiction over online gaming (or games of skill). For example, the chief architect of Tamil Nadu’s current ban on online gambling recently hinted that the state may take the government to court over the matter. On the flip side, the IT Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar thinks it’s “meaningless” for states to regulate the Internet, and that Tamil Nadu’s ban is “lost”.

“Interestingly, the [expert] committee report [preceding the Tamil Nadu online gambling ban] says that all random number generators have an element of bias and therefore there is no such thing as a [online] game of skill,” Prabhu continued, explaining the state’s justification of its ban on games of skill, instead of just games of chance. “Now, when you found the basis for your ban on something so patently problematic…there are so many holes in the argument that you can fly a truck through it.”

“It is clearly recognised from [court] decisions ranging back to R.M.D. Chamarbaugwalla [1957] that there is a constitutionally protected right to conduct business, and that the conduct of skill games is a protected business. So, while states do have the ability to regulate betting and gambling, they don’t have the ability to restrict a constitutionally protected act of skill gaming.” — Arun Prabhu, Partner, Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

The rules may actually solve some of the issues states are concerned about: “If you [states] are having a major concern [with online gaming], which is user harm, [and] that gets addressed through these rules anyway, then there may not really be a problem [of harm anymore] that we may need to solve across a bunch of states,” argued Nehaa Chaudhari, Partner at Ikigai Law, at the conference.

Chaudhari was alluding to the fact that gaming-related harms largely drive state bans on the sector. For example, rising online gambling-related suicides, financial losses, and addiction eventually led to Tamil Nadu’s speedy ban on the sector. But, the Indian government’s rules bake in multiple clauses to ensure that only games that prevent user harm and are verified to do so by self-regulatory bodies are offered on the Indian market. State governments may then have less cause to continue banning online games—something the industry is worried about despite the rules’ notification.

“What the Central framework does is it takes a well-recognised expert group of people [the self-regulatory body] who specialise in evaluating gaming formats,” added Prabhu. “It makes them give a report which fundamentally asks, is this a game of skill? Does it look at user harm? Does it have sufficient age-gating mechanisms? Is it sufficiently transparent? When the answer to all of those questions is yes, it’s going to become very difficult for any state to try and ban something, because these are the usual markers on which something is banned.”

The rules may calm troubled waters: “The Centre and states’ tussle on jurisdiction and competence over gaming has been historic,” recalled Abhinav Srivastava, Partner, LawNK. Now, “a game of chance is recognised to be something that states are authorised to competently legislate on because there are public order concerns involved.” However, Srivastava added that the earlier concern for the online gaming industry was that protected games of skill were being regulated under multiple state statutes. Simply put: some states banned their games, while some regulated them.

“The frame of [regulatory] exception [over what’s legal’ differed across states, which is why you have outlier states and judgment causing a lot of confusion [for the industry],” Srivastava added. The rules may help calm these muddy waters, experts suggest.

“It’s been a long-standing demand of the industry to have the Central government pick up the ball on this, to bring about that regulatory certainty [for the gaming sector],” explained Chaudhari. “Because, otherwise, you’re just battling this fight across so many different states, each of whom has their own way of looking at the same ecosystem, which makes it really hard for gaming companies to do business.”

The gaming horse has bolted—no point in closing the stable: “Let’s be very practical, when you ban something, it doesn’t stop,” argued Prabhu. “Because there are suicides in relation to a particular sector it doesn’t mean that the sector itself is banned. A lot of these things are caused either by a lack of good practices or by outliers [companies]. Both of these situations get dealt with by regulation…A ban at the end of a day in any sector is to a large extent a political statement. Frankly, I don’t think this country can afford the luxury of those statements in an area…as strategically important to the country, and the economy. Also, practically, this horse has bolted. Closing the stable really has no meaning today.”

