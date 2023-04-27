What's the news: India was among the top five countries requesting removal of content on Twitter as well as among countries seeking user account information, said the microblogging platform on April 25, 2023. Reviewing transparency reports for the first half of 2022 i.e., between January 1- June 30, 2022, Twitter said it received approximately 53,000 legal requests from governments across the world to remove content. The top countries making such a request were Japan, South Korea, Turkey, and India. Similarly, it received over 16,000 government information requests for user data from over 85 countries during this period. While the disclosure rates vary by requesting country, the top five countries for this category were India, the United States, France, Japan, and Germany. Why this matters: Transparency reports provide insight into how free speech is being regulated on social media platforms. Both India and Japan have made it to the top five for categories that monitor online content as well as data of the users posting that content. This raises concerns about citizens' right to free speech in the two countries. While Twitter does not have further country-wise data, it is important to note India’s interest in these two departments. Twitter removed over a million accounts: Over the first half of 2022, Twitter suspended as many as 1,618,855 accounts for violating Twitter Rules. According to Twitter, this signifies a 28 percent increase in suspensions compared to the second half of 2021. The highest number of accounts, 691,704 accounts, were suspended for child…
News
India among top five countries calling for removal of content and seeking user information, says Twitter
Twitter received approximately 53,000 legal requests from governments across the world to remove content between Jan-June 2022
Latest Headlines
- India among top five countries calling for removal of content and seeking user information, says Twitter April 27, 2023
- ONDC will evaluate platforms based on their performance and commitment: Report April 27, 2023
- Indian government plans to use AI for IndiaStack and e-governance platforms: MyGov blog April 27, 2023
- Summary: Matrimony.com wins injunction arguing Google Play billing is in violation of payment guidelines April 27, 2023
- TRAI Convergence consultation: Is there a need for a separate convergence framework? April 27, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login