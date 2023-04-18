wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

India Loses Challenge Against High Import Duties on ICT Goods at World Trade Organization

The ruling came after the European Union’s case against India’s high trade tariffs, which it argued allegedly affected €600 million of the bloc’s ICT exports to India annually.

Published

India's import tariffs on information and communication technology (ICT) products are not in line with its World Trade Organization (WTO) commitments and are illegal, ruled a panel at the apex global trade organisation yesterday. The ruling came after the European Union's case against India's high trade tariffs, which it argued allegedly affected €600 million (around $656 million) of the bloc's ICT exports to India annually. India's import duties on mobile phones, mobile phone components and accessories, line telephone handsets, base stations, static converters or electric wires and cables were introduced in 2014 and ranged from 7.5% to 20%. The EU argued that these tariffs directly breached India's obligations under WTO rules to impose "zero-duty" rates on these goods. The EU filed a case on the alleged violations in 2019, followed by similar cases against India's tariffs filed by Japan and Taiwan the same year. Why it matters: Aside from procedural non-compliance with the WTO, India's high tariffs tangibly hurt the EU's trade coffers. Remember, the European Union traded €88 billion (about $96.2 billion) worth of goods with India in 2021, making it India's third-largest trading partner at the time. On the flip side, import tariffs have been partly imposed by the Indian government to protect and grow domestic industries and economies (hint: Make In India). But, while both sides of the coin seem legitimate from a distance, in this case, the question really revolved around whether India had violated its WTO commitments—which an adjudicating panel decided that it had. Yesterday's verdict in the EU…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ