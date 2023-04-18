India Loses Challenge Against High Import Duties on ICT Goods at World Trade Organization

India's import tariffs on information and communication technology (ICT) products are not in line with its World Trade Organization (WTO) commitments and are illegal, ruled a panel at the apex global trade organisation yesterday. The ruling came after the European Union's case against India's high trade tariffs, which it argued allegedly affected €600 million (around $656 million) of the bloc's ICT exports to India annually. India's import duties on mobile phones, mobile phone components and accessories, line telephone handsets, base stations, static converters or electric wires and cables were introduced in 2014 and ranged from 7.5% to 20%. The EU argued that these tariffs directly breached India's obligations under WTO rules to impose "zero-duty" rates on these goods. The EU filed a case on the alleged violations in 2019, followed by similar cases against India's tariffs filed by Japan and Taiwan the same year. Why it matters: Aside from procedural non-compliance with the WTO, India's high tariffs tangibly hurt the EU's trade coffers. Remember, the European Union traded €88 billion (about $96.2 billion) worth of goods with India in 2021, making it India's third-largest trading partner at the time. On the flip side, import tariffs have been partly imposed by the Indian government to protect and grow domestic industries and economies (hint: Make In India). But, while both sides of the coin seem legitimate from a distance, in this case, the question really revolved around whether India had violated its WTO commitments—which an adjudicating panel decided that it had. Yesterday's verdict in the EU…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.