India’s I&B ministry is looking to crack down on piracy by revising the Cinematograph Act

The Indian government is working on revising The Cinematograph Act, 1952, according to comments shared by Apurva Chandra, Secretary, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), at an event in Mumbai. He added that the revised draft will be introduced in the Indian Parliament "very soon". Chandra revealed that the government was looking to add a provision regarding the transmission of film content on the internet during a conversation with Clare Bloomfield, Acting Chief Policy Officer of Asia Video Industry Association (AVIA). “If that happens, it will go a long way in protecting copyright and we will be able to block those websites where pirated content is transmitted,” he said. Why it matters: The comments are notable because piracy has become a sore spot for major streaming companies causing a significant loss of revenue. The announcement is likely to come as a relief to these companies, who have been calling for regulatory interventions to address the problem of piracy. It is also timely because India is in dire need of an overhaul in order to pave the way for a robust copyright law. What else do we know: Chandra spoke about a whole range of issues during the session which dealt with policies on how to make India a global content and technical hub. Here are some of the key points— Check on abusive content: Chandra said that there were concerns that soft-touch regulations have resulted in the presence of undesirable content on over-the-top (OTT) platforms. He urged the OTT industry to be…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.