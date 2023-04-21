wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

After Haryana police, Gujarat officials use ASTR to catch fake SIM-card holders

Gujarat police are using facial recognition to identify fake sim-card holders but is all this consensual?

Published

Another day, another instance of state police in India using facial recognition for solving crimes. On April 20, 2023, Times Now reported how the Gujarat police found at least 29,552 fake SIM cards in the state using Artificial Intelligence and Facial Recognition Powered Solution for Telecom SIM Subscriber Verification (ASTR). The first instance of this AI tool was reported by Nuh police in Haryana. As per the report, 37 persons from across Gujarat were arrested by the CID’s cybercrime cell and Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) last week after analysing a database of 8.12 crore telecom subscribers using ASTR. Most of these cards were activated between 2020 and 2022 – the pandemic period. Why it matters: The use of facial recognition to cull out fake sim-card holders means that the police are essentially carrying out facial recognition of all subscribers without their informed consent. This violates people’s fundamental right to privacy enshrined within Article 21. Although ASTR was originally meant to be used by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) Haryana LSA unit, we are now getting reports of other state police using the technology as well. Does this mean we can finally start asking the government about possible legislation around facial recognition and other AI tools being used by law enforcement agencies? Some burning questions from MediaNama: After our explainer on ASTR, MediaNama  sent RTI applications to the Department of Telecommunications regarding the AI. Most recently, we asked which entity got the contract for ASTR. However, considering the department’s previous responses,…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ