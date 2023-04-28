Everyone's talking about Tamil Nadu's recent law banning online gambling and games of chance in the state. While local politicians highlight the need for regulation amidst rising gambling-related suicides in the state, gaming companies think the ban might be unconstitutional for overstepping state government powers. These arguments aren't new though. They've been doing the rounds for the better part of the last three years, which is how long the state has been trying to ban these games. We round up MediaNama's extensive coverage of the southern state's attempt to regulate the Internet. With the Indian government increasingly calling for national gaming legislation, the question going forward is, will state-led gaming bans like these find a place in India's future? November 2020: The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court issues notice in two petitions seeking bans or directions against online gambling, including online rummy. [Read] November 2020: Tamil Nadu passes an ordinance banning online gambling in the state. [Read] November 2020: Tamil Nadu's AIADMK government led by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami says the government is working out modalities for a law to ban online gambling. [Read] February 2021: A law banning wagering and betting in "cyberspace" is gazetted. [PDF] August 2021: The Madras High Court strikes down the gambling ban on constitutional grounds. [Read] December 2021: The Tamil Nadu government files a Supreme Court challenge against the Madras High Court's decision to strike down the gambling law. [Read] June 2022: Amidst rising gambling-related suicides in the state, Tamil Nadu's DMK government…
Guide: The Tamil Nadu Gambling Ban Through the Ages
Here’s a comprehensive guide on our extensive coverage of the Tamil Nadu Gambling Law—from inception to implications
