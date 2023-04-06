wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Why is no one asking about the growing use of drones by police in India?

The govt says it is aware of the privacy concerns related to drone usage in R&D. But what about the issues that arise with its use in policing?

Published

What’s the news: Ministry of Civil Aviation on April 3, 2023, said, “The Government is well aware about the question of privacy in relation to UAV/Drones for the purpose of research, development and testing purposes.” It followed the assertion with a list of restrictions put on drones for these purposes. But what about the use of drones in policing? Where are the questions and related answers about the protection of privacy when drones are used by law enforcement agencies? The government’s reply in the Parliament listed various requirements like drone’s type certificate, unique identification number, prior permission, etc., when taking privacy measures for the abovementioned purposes. However, even the questions asked in the Parliament do not touch upon the use of drones for policing in India. Why it matters: Over the years, MediaNama has extensively covered the use of drones by police, including tear-gas-shell-dropping drones to “control protests.” The use of technologies in such a manner poses a much bigger risk to privacy. So, where are the questions regarding this? For example: Who sanctions and oversees the usage of drones in policing? What kind of data is collected by the police using these drones? For how long is the data collected? What are the privacy-securing measures to protect citizens’ fundamental rights from such use of drones? Are there provisions in place to regulate the use of drones in policing? If not, why? Can residents of India ask for their data to be deleted in such situations? What are the implications…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

1 day ago

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ