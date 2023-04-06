wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, ,

Grievance Appellate Committee Orders Under IT Rules Can’t be Appealed: IT Minister

Citizens can approach the Supreme Court and High Courts for the enforcement of their fundamental rights

Published

Orders passed by India’s “Grievance Appellate Committee” cannot be appealed against or revised under the country’s platform regulation rules, said Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar yesterday. However, citizens do have the right to approach the Supreme Court and High Courts for the enforcement of their fundamental rights, Chandrasekhar added in the written parliamentary reply.

What’s this appellate committee?: It was introduced last year through an amendment to India’s platform regulation rules, the IT Rules, 2021. Under the rules, social media platforms are required to have “grievance officers” that users can complain to in case of violation of the rules. If the grievance officers don’t satisfactorily resolve the complaint, the user can file an appeal with the Grievance Appellate Committee within 30 days.

“The need for GAC was created due to large numbers of grievances being left unaddressed or unsatisfactorily addressed by Internet Intermediaries,” said a recent government press release. “GAC is expected to create a culture of responsiveness amongst all Internet Platforms and Intermediaries towards their consumers.”

The final decision of the committee—whose members are appointed by the government—is binding on platforms if they want to keep their safe harbour protections. The committee also acts as an alternative to appealing a platform’s decision in court.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with top stories from MediaNama and around the world, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Why it matters: The statement clarifies how Indian netizens can appeal against the committee’s decisions—which, some argue, have the potential to seriously impact fundamental rights. For example, when first proposed last year, the government-appointed committee was criticized for its ability to influence platform decisions to regulate content and speech online. “Ultimately, this also becomes a free speech issue…a Union-appointed body, becomes one of the bodies with the final say on what is permissible online or not,” said an expert speaking to us last year. Others also raised the concern that the committee may end up interpreting the law as it deliberates on user appeals. “You might have a situation where the Executive is interpreting the law at the GAC,” a policy expert told us last year. “This is the function of the Judiciary. The GAC creates a case for discretionary Executive power [over the Internet in India].” Some also questioned whether this body can be legally introduced through subsidiary regulation—like the IT Rules—instead of through the parent law, the IT Act, 2000.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

Read more

Discover more:, ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

1 day ago

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ