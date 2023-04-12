wordpress blog stats
Which Parts of India’s Android Antitrust Order is Google Exempt from?

While NCLAT largely sided with the Competition Commission of India’s Android antitrust order, it set aside four of the changes that Google does not have to make.

Google Android Smartphone

India's competition regulator ordered Google to make ten significant changes to its Android policies in an antitrust order issued last October. Google appealed the order with the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT). The tribunal, on March 29, issued its decision largely siding with the Competition Commission of India (CCI) and upholding the antitrust order, but set aside four of the changes the regulator ordered. Why does this matter: While much of the CCI order was retained as is, Google has scored a partial victory in some important areas. Moreover, Google could also see a similar reprieve in the Play Store antitrust order, which is still under review by NCLAT. What changes is Google not required to make? Allow listing of other app stores on Play Store: Google was ordered to allow the developers of app stores to distribute their app stores through Play Store. NCLAT found this direction bearing no relation to the abuse alleged in the order. "It is a common business practice that for showcasing any product in the Mall, the entity, who is running the Mall, is fully entitled to put some terms and conditions for showcasing any product in the Mall. Similarly, Google has its own terms and conditions for distributing Apps prepared by App developers through its Play Store. It is neither argued, nor found by the Commission that there is any abuse of dominance by Google in distribution of Apps by developers through its Play Store," NCLAT reasoned before setting aside the direction. No restrictions on…

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

1 week ago

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

