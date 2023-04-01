"Indicate areas and roles of each related Ministry/Department and corresponding WG [working group] to achieve the common goal of India’s G20 Presidency towards globalizing India’s stack," is one objective of the newly-constituted G20 Task Force on Digital Public Infrastructure for Economic Transformation, Financial Inclusion and Development. Why it matters: Popularising India's digital public goods and infrastructure internationally seems to be a key focus area for the Indian government as it leads the G20 summit this year. But, although the Task Force was briefly reported on earlier this year, little is known about how it plans to create sustained G20 policy momentum for digital public infrastructure and goods. Responding to MediaNama's RTI on the matter, the Department of Economic Affairs provided a copy of the January 21st order constituting the task force, detailing just how it will function across the coming months. Gentle reminders: Digital public infrastructure has been described as "societal scale digital systems with functions essential for public and private service delivery, including payment systems and data exchanges". Digital public goods are considered to be "open-source software, open data, AI models, standards and content that make Digital Public Infrastructure [DPI] an operational reality”. India stack is "the moniker for a set of open APIs and digital public goods that aim to unlock the economic primitives of identity, data, and payments at population scale". So, what's this task force all about?: It will "oversee and facilitate achieving" India's digital public infrastructure priorities at the G20 summit this year. Key concepts that the task force…
News
Explained: The G20 Task Force On Digital Public Infra for Economic Transformation, Financial Inclusion & Development
A round-up of the hows and whys of the task force that aims to oversee India’s digital public infrastructure priorities at the G20 summit this year
Latest Headlines
- Explained: The G20 Task Force On Digital Public Infra for Economic Transformation, Financial Inclusion & Development April 1, 2023
- MediaNama Daily: The Great Indian Surveillance Spectacle April 1, 2023
- Are Courts Doing Enough To Question “Proportionate” Intrusions on Privacy And Other Rights? #NAMA March 31, 2023
- Why did PhonePe cancel its deal to acquire ZestMoney? March 31, 2023
- RTI: Chennai police confirms 9 drones as part of a Drone Police Unit and here’s why it’s important March 31, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login