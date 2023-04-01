Explained: The G20 Task Force On Digital Public Infra for Economic Transformation, Financial Inclusion & Development

"Indicate areas and roles of each related Ministry/Department and corresponding WG [working group] to achieve the common goal of India’s G20 Presidency towards globalizing India’s stack," is one objective of the newly-constituted G20 Task Force on Digital Public Infrastructure for Economic Transformation, Financial Inclusion and Development. Why it matters: Popularising India's digital public goods and infrastructure internationally seems to be a key focus area for the Indian government as it leads the G20 summit this year. But, although the Task Force was briefly reported on earlier this year, little is known about how it plans to create sustained G20 policy momentum for digital public infrastructure and goods. Responding to MediaNama's RTI on the matter, the Department of Economic Affairs provided a copy of the January 21st order constituting the task force, detailing just how it will function across the coming months. Gentle reminders: Digital public infrastructure has been described as "societal scale digital systems with functions essential for public and private service delivery, including payment systems and data exchanges". Digital public goods are considered to be "open-source software, open data, AI models, standards and content that make Digital Public Infrastructure [DPI] an operational reality”. India stack is "the moniker for a set of open APIs and digital public goods that aim to unlock the economic primitives of identity, data, and payments at population scale". So, what's this task force all about?: It will "oversee and facilitate achieving" India's digital public infrastructure priorities at the G20 summit this year. Key concepts that the task force…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.