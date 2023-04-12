wordpress blog stats
Funding declines for early-stage rounds in India in Q1 of 2023: Tracxn report

According to the report, early-stage rounds in Q1 of 2023 saw funding of $844 million with a drop of 4 percent compared to Q4 of 2022.

What’s the news: Early-stage rounds of funding in India in Q1 of 2023 saw a decline of 68 percent compared to Q1 of 2022, as per the ‘Tracxn Geo Quarterly Report: India Tech – Q1 2023.’ According to the report, early-stage rounds in Q1 of 2023 saw funding of $844 million, but it seems like the decline began a few quarters ago, given that the drop is just 4 percent compared to Q4 of 2022. What about late-stage funding? Tracxn reported that late-stage rounds in Q1 of 2023 saw funding of $1.8 billion, meaning a decline of 79 percent compared to Q1 of 2022 and a 23 percent drop compared to Q4 of 2022. However, the month-on-month funding in the ‘IndiaTech Startup Ecosystem’ increased by 54 percent from $777 million in February 2023 to $1.2 billion in March 2023. What's surprising: When there’s a downturn in funding, a larger impact is typically felt by late stage rounds that involve higher amounts of funding. On the other hand, early-stage funding deals are smaller investments, and should typically be impacted less. In this case, there's not much of a difference between the two. It's thus surprising that early stage deals have been impacted this much: it means fewer startups will be created or will survive, in the absence of deployments by early stage investors. Unexpected impact of declined funding in India: As per the report, “companies across the globe are now resorting to layoffs to preserve cash”. By Q1 of 2023, India…

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

