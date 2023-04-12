What’s the news: Early-stage rounds of funding in India in Q1 of 2023 saw a decline of 68 percent compared to Q1 of 2022, as per the ‘Tracxn Geo Quarterly Report: India Tech – Q1 2023.’ According to the report, early-stage rounds in Q1 of 2023 saw funding of $844 million, but it seems like the decline began a few quarters ago, given that the drop is just 4 percent compared to Q4 of 2022. What about late-stage funding? Tracxn reported that late-stage rounds in Q1 of 2023 saw funding of $1.8 billion, meaning a decline of 79 percent compared to Q1 of 2022 and a 23 percent drop compared to Q4 of 2022. However, the month-on-month funding in the ‘IndiaTech Startup Ecosystem’ increased by 54 percent from $777 million in February 2023 to $1.2 billion in March 2023. What's surprising: When there’s a downturn in funding, a larger impact is typically felt by late stage rounds that involve higher amounts of funding. On the other hand, early-stage funding deals are smaller investments, and should typically be impacted less. In this case, there's not much of a difference between the two. It's thus surprising that early stage deals have been impacted this much: it means fewer startups will be created or will survive, in the absence of deployments by early stage investors. Unexpected impact of declined funding in India: As per the report, “companies across the globe are now resorting to layoffs to preserve cash”. By Q1 of 2023, India…
News
Funding declines for early-stage rounds in India in Q1 of 2023: Tracxn report
According to the report, early-stage rounds in Q1 of 2023 saw funding of $844 million with a drop of 4 percent compared to Q4 of 2022.
Latest Headlines
- Funding declines for early-stage rounds in India in Q1 of 2023: Tracxn report April 12, 2023
- Indian startups ask Delhi HC to direct CCI to look into Google’s non-compliance with antitrust order April 12, 2023
- Unique ID authority of India partners with IIT-Bombay to develop a new mechanism for biometric authentication April 12, 2023
- Twitter Argues For Its Right To Appear In Court Over Indian Govt’s Blocking Orders April 12, 2023
- 10 percent growth in UPI transactions since December 2022, data from National Payments Corporation of India shows April 11, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login