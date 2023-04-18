Fraudsters are using websites and applications to download fake Aadhaar and PAN cards within minutes and use them for different purposes, a report by Times of India shows. While interrogating one of the accused, the Gujarat police found that one such website was used to download more than 10 lakh Aadhaar and PAN templates, most of which were done from Gujarat. The report does not reveal the name of the websites or applications. Talking to TOI, the Vadodara district cybercrime police also informed that these individuals access such websites and apps through the dark web by using Android Package Kits (APKs). The gangs trained themselves to create these bogus ID cards to execute loan scams. Identity theft is on the rise The Gujarat cybercrime cops highlighted that these fake cards are being downloaded on a massive scale. The purposes for which the fraudsters can use these ID cards include opening fake bank accounts, buying fake sim cards, and booking hotel rooms among others. Given that the individuals are using fake pictures and addresses, this indicates a clear case of identity theft, which can have a range of security consequences. Speaking to MediaNama about Aadhaar-based biometric theft, data privacy activist Srikanth L had highlighted that the impact of such identity theft is not merely restricted to siphoning off money from people’s bank accounts. In the context of Aadhaar, he noted that such data could be further used to launder money and engage in other financial crimes. It can also be used…
News
It’s easy to create fake Aadhaar and PAN cards, cops in Indian state say identity theft on the rise
Gujarat police found a website that allowed users to choose from more than 10 lakh templates to create fake Aadhaar and PAN cards
Latest Headlines
- Chinese firm SenseTime and e-commerce giant Alibaba roll out ChatGPT-like generative AI tools April 18, 2023
- UK’s media regulator, Ofcom, will regulate OTT platforms under country’s new draft framework April 18, 2023
- India’s telecom regulator invites feedback on auction of spectrum for space-based communication services April 18, 2023
- Comcast will pick up stake in James Murdoch and Uday Shankar-backed Bodhi Tree Systems April 18, 2023
- Google’s challenge against Kerala HC’s comments on Right to be Forgotten didn’t work: Here’s why April 18, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login