It’s easy to create fake Aadhaar and PAN cards, cops in Indian state say identity theft on the rise

Fraudsters are using websites and applications to download fake Aadhaar and PAN cards within minutes and use them for different purposes, a report by Times of India shows. While interrogating one of the accused, the Gujarat police found that one such website was used to download more than 10 lakh Aadhaar and PAN templates, most of which were done from Gujarat. The report does not reveal the name of the websites or applications. Talking to TOI, the Vadodara district cybercrime police also informed that these individuals access such websites and apps through the dark web by using Android Package Kits (APKs). The gangs trained themselves to create these bogus ID cards to execute loan scams. Identity theft is on the rise The Gujarat cybercrime cops highlighted that these fake cards are being downloaded on a massive scale. The purposes for which the fraudsters can use these ID cards include opening fake bank accounts, buying fake sim cards, and booking hotel rooms among others. Given that the individuals are using fake pictures and addresses, this indicates a clear case of identity theft, which can have a range of security consequences. Speaking to MediaNama about Aadhaar-based biometric theft, data privacy activist Srikanth L had highlighted that the impact of such identity theft is not merely restricted to siphoning off money from people’s bank accounts. In the context of Aadhaar, he noted that such data could be further used to launder money and engage in other financial crimes. It can also be used…

