wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , , , ,

Fact-check amendment does not force platforms to takedown flagged content: Rajeev Chandrasekhar

Social media platforms can ignore the fact-checking unit but they will have to defend their “version of the truth” in a court of law, the IT Minister said

Published

"If a social media platform wants to play arbiter of the truth and ignore the fact-checking unit, it certainly has the option to do so. But it will have to defend that in a court of law against whoever is disputing their version of the truth," India's IT Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar remarked on April 14 in a Twitter Spaces discussion on the recently notified fact-check amendment to the IT Rules. "There is no consequences of 'chilling effect on free speech'. There are no consequences of such a thing because none of that changes between the IT Rules of last year and the IT Rules that have been enacted now. All that has been inserted is the ability of intermediaries to take recourse to a fact-checking unit about information, data, and content relating to the government. They can choose to ignore what they hear from the fact-checking unit or follow what they hear from the fact-checking unit," Chandrasekhar added.  The fact-check amendment in question allows the government’s fact-check unit to flag any government-related content as false or fake, or misleading and expects intermediaries, including social media platforms, to not host any such flagged content. Intermediaries in non-compliance can lose their safe harbor provisions as per rules. The Editors Guild of India, the Internet Freedom Foundation, Article 21 Trust, and our Editor Nikhil Pawha are among the many that have criticized the fact-check amendment as it threatens the freedom of speech and expression by giving the government overbroad powers to censor any…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ