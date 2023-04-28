wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Explainer: The Expert’s guide to understanding AI usage in e-governance

Exploring the growing use of Artificial Intelligence in e-governance and its potential impact on privacy and consent.

Published

Recent parliamentary developments have highlighted the growing use of Artificial Intelligence in e-governance but do we know to what extent? In the last budget session, the central government came forward with a list of six governing systems where facial recognition technology was used for ease of governance. Some of these use cases highlighted the use of facial recognition in unexpected places like the government’s GI Cloud initiative or the Sarathi app used for RTO purposes. Further digging into such uses brought forward the government’s ‘AI enabled Image & Video Analytics’ otherwise known as IVANI. Used by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for e-governance services, IVANI not only includes services for operational purposes but also healthcare. Here is an explainer detailing what IVANI does and which government sectors have already begun the use of IVANI for daily functioning. IVANI works Computer Vision into e-governance In April 2022, the NIC released a paper by Dr Dibakar Ray that discussed the use of IVANI in e-governance. Although the paper’s brief did not use the term ‘IVANI’, it talked about Computer Vision, a field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that enables computers and systems to derive meaningful information from digital images, videos and other visual inputs with the help of “Deep Learning Networks in Ideal Conditions.” As such, image analytics is used for: Object detection – detection and classification of ‘semantic’ objects Automatic image classification – classifying visuals into one or more known categories Automatic face recognition – identifying a person in visuals based on…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in the shaping and strengthening of rights in the digital space. I cover cybersecurity, platform regulation, gig worker economy. In my free time, I'm either binge-watching an anime or off on a hike.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ