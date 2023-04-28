Recent parliamentary developments have highlighted the growing use of Artificial Intelligence in e-governance but do we know to what extent? In the last budget session, the central government came forward with a list of six governing systems where facial recognition technology was used for ease of governance. Some of these use cases highlighted the use of facial recognition in unexpected places like the government’s GI Cloud initiative or the Sarathi app used for RTO purposes. Further digging into such uses brought forward the government’s ‘AI enabled Image & Video Analytics’ otherwise known as IVANI. Used by the National Informatics Centre (NIC) for e-governance services, IVANI not only includes services for operational purposes but also healthcare. Here is an explainer detailing what IVANI does and which government sectors have already begun the use of IVANI for daily functioning. IVANI works Computer Vision into e-governance In April 2022, the NIC released a paper by Dr Dibakar Ray that discussed the use of IVANI in e-governance. Although the paper’s brief did not use the term ‘IVANI’, it talked about Computer Vision, a field of Artificial Intelligence (AI) that enables computers and systems to derive meaningful information from digital images, videos and other visual inputs with the help of “Deep Learning Networks in Ideal Conditions.” As such, image analytics is used for: Object detection – detection and classification of ‘semantic’ objects Automatic image classification – classifying visuals into one or more known categories Automatic face recognition – identifying a person in visuals based on…
Explainer: The Expert’s guide to understanding AI usage in e-governance
Exploring the growing use of Artificial Intelligence in e-governance and its potential impact on privacy and consent.
