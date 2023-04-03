Explained: What’s the 1.1% interchange fee on UPI transactions and who pays it

Over the last week, there have been multiple news reports on a 1.1% interchange fee being applied for certain Unified Payments Interface (UPI) transactions. But there’s a lot of confusion on who pays the fee, who gets it, whether UPI will become expensive for consumers and merchants, what the term “interchange fee” means, who the new fee will benefit, etc.

What did NPCI announce:

1.1% fee for PPI-linked UPI transactions: In a circular dated March 24, the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), which governs UPI, announced that a fee of up to 1.1% will be applicable for UPI merchant transactions initiated using a Prepaid Payment Instrument (PPI) for values above ₹2000 starting April 1, CNBC TV18 reported. PPIs include wallets, gift cards, vouchers, etc. Paytm, Phonepe, and Amazon Pay all have a wallet feature that allows users to load money into a prepaid account and use that for paying people and merchants. So if you have money in your Paytm wallet and scan a QR code and pay from this wallet, an interchange fee of 1.1% will be applied if the transaction amount is above ₹2,000.

Interoperability support for PPIs: The NPCI circular also reiterated the interoperability guidelines announced in January 2022, which allows the interoperability of UPI QR codes with mobile wallets and other prepaid payment instruments (PPIs). Earlier, interoperability guidelines only supported users having a UPI account in one app (PhonePe, for example) to use QR codes to pay to a UPI account in another app (Paytm, for example) from a linked bank account, not a wallet. For instance, money in one wallet cannot be sent to another company's wallet or a UPI QR code generated by another company. With the new interoperability guidelines, customers can scan UPI QR codes and pay using any mobile wallet and other PPIs.

On March 29, NPCI issued another circular clarifying some of the aspects related to the interchange fee, such as which transactions it applies to—after news reports incorrectly suggested that all UPI transactions above ₹2000 will be subject to interchange fees.

What is an interchange fee and who pays the fee to whom: Traditionally, an interchange fee is a fee that a merchant’s bank (acquiring bank) pays a customer’s bank (issuing bank). In this context, it is the fee that a merchant’s UPI payments solution provider pays the customer’s UPI wallet provider. For example, if a customer pays using his Paytm wallet by scanning a QR code provided to a shop by HDFC Bank, then HDFC Bank will pay the interchange fee to Paytm. There can be two scenarios that arise from here:

HDFC Bank bears the fee and does not pass it on to the merchant

HDFC Bank passes the fee on to the merchants, which means the merchant indirectly pays the fee to the wallet provider (Paytm in this instance). The fee charged to merchants is also referred to as the merchant discount rate (MDR). MDR traditionally (i.e. for credit and debit card transactions) covers the interchange fee along with other fees. Since 2019, UPI has been following a zero MDR model owing to government regulations, meaning UPI has remained free for merchants. There is no indication from the government that this zero MDR regime is set to change any time soon. Because of this, it’s not clear if QR code providers can pass on the interchange fee to merchants just yet.

This does not just apply to banks. For example, if the merchants have adopted the QR code service of Phonepe, then Phonepe will pay the interchange fee to Paytm. However, if the merchants availed the services of Paytm and the customer pays using a Paytm wallet, then Paytm might decide to waive the interchange fee. Notably, the interchange fee is not levied on customers.

Which transactions does the fee NOT apply to:

UPI payments from bank accounts: Notably, the interchange fee only applies to UPI transactions done using wallets and other PPI instruments, and not to transactions done using UPI ID that is linked directly to a bank account. For example, it will apply if you make a merchant payment using your Paytm wallet balance, but not if you pay directly from your bank account via any UPI app. Currently, over 99% of UPI transactions are from bank accounts, meaning the interchange fee will not apply to the majority of transactions. Low-value transactions: The fee does not apply to transactions less than ₹2000. P2P transactions: The fee does not apply to peer-to-peer (P2P) transactions, which are UPI transactions between two people. P2PM transactions: The fee also does not apply to peer-to-peer merchant transactions (P2PM) between “bank account and PPI wallet,” as per the NPCI circular. While it’s not clear what this means exactly, some reports suggest that P2PM is the NPCI classification of merchants that receive below ₹50,000 per month on UPI.

Can merchants avoid paying fees? If the merchant decides to adopt a QR code from a company that does not pass on the interchange fee, then the merchant can avoid paying any interchange fees. UPI QR code providers will likely compete on the fees they charge merchants. Additionally, Paytm’s Vijay Shekhar Sharma explained on Twitter that merchants can decide what instruments to accept through their QR code, but it is not clear how exactly this will work because QR codes are expected to be interoperable with all UPI wallets and apps.

So It is NOT by default that merchant’s QR is accepting some instrument that is charged by QR company.

QR now will offer many payment sources just like on card machine.

Merchant will pick and choose payment instruments (with or without charges) to accept payment from !

(17/n) — Vijay Shekhar Sharma (@vijayshekhar) March 29, 2023

The same fee does not apply to all merchants: The 1.1% fee does not apply evenly to all merchants. NPCI has set different fees ranging from 0.5% to 1.1% for different categories of merchants based on the industry they operate in. For example, merchants in the agriculture and education sectors are charged a lower 0.5% fee, Economic Times reported.

What’s the purpose of an interchange fee: The fee is likely to encourage PPIs to actively promote UPI adoption by merchants and users as they now have an incentive in terms of revenue from interchange fees. The government has so far been providing financial incentives to UPI ecosystem players to keep UPI free for users and merchants, but this is not sustainable forever.

PPIs also have a fee to pay for wallet loading: Apart from the interchange fee, NPCI has also mandated the PPI issuer to pay 15 basis points (0.15%) to the account holder’s bank (remitter’s bank) whenever a wallet is topped up with a value greater than ₹2000 using UPI. For example, if you use your ICICI Bank account to top up your Paytm wallet with ₹4000, then Paytm will pay ICICI Bank a fee of ₹6. Prepaid wallets could decide to pass this cost to users by charging a wallet loading fee, but this is unlikely to happen as it would disincentivize users from using wallets.

“Based on February 2023 annualised wallet payment transactions of ₹2 lakh crore, we estimate wallet loading charges could be over ₹100 crore across all wallet issuers, (assuming 30 per cent of wallet transactions are eligible given transaction-size rule and an estimated 60 per cent share of UPI in wallet-loading), and will be paid to banks.” Citi Research to The Hindu Businessline

What are the pros and cons of paying using PPI: To pay with wallets, users have to first top up their wallets, which is a con because it’s an added step. But wallets have a few benefits as well. For example, wallets have a lower limit on the value of transactions reducing the potential loss from any fraudulent transactions. Wallets also reduce the clutter on bank statements as only wallet top-ups will reflect on the statement, whereas an individual’s UPI transaction will only reflect within the wallet app and not on the bank statements.

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

