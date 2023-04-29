Indian Enforcement Directorate raids Ed-Tech major BYJU’s premises in Bengaluru

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at three premises of BYJU’s or ‘Think & Learn Private Limited’, Raveendran Byju’s company, in Bengaluru on April 29 under the provisions of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the ED informed in a press release. The ED also informed that they found “various incriminating documents and digital data” from the company’s offices and that the company received foreign direct investment (FDI) to the tune of about Rs 28,000 crore during 2011-2023. Key points raised by ED: The ED alleged that Raveendran Byju was summoned in the past with respect to complaints filed by private actors, but the company founder remained “evasive and never appeared” before the ED. The company has also remitted Rs.9754 Crore (approx.) to various foreign jurisdictions during the same period in the name of overseas direct investment. BYJU’s has booked around Rs. 944 Crore in the name of Advertisement and Marketing expenses including the amount remitted to foreign jurisdiction. The company has not prepared its financial statements since financial year 2020-21, neither did it get its accounts audited, which is a mandatory requirement. Hence, “the genuineness of the figures provided by the company are being cross examined from the banks”. According to Inc42, BYJU’S released its FY21 statements in September 2022, after an 18-month delay. It is yet to file the results for the year that ended on March 31, 2022. Why it matters: The ED’s raid indicates a serious problem with the financial operations of India’s ed-tech giant, especially at…

