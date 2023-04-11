India’s Education Ministry calls for feedback on framework for setting up an Education Ecosystem Registry

The Department of School Education & Literacy of India’s Education Ministry has proposed a plan for creating an ‘Education Ecosystem Registry’ (EER) to provide a unified system for stakeholders to track learner outcomes and inform policy-making processes in the education sector. The consultation paper ‘Design and Architecture Framework for Education Ecosystem Registry’ under the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) policy is open for public feedback until April 17, 2023. Comments can be submitted via this Google form.

The National Education Technology Forum (NETF), set up under the National Education Policy 2020, proposes to create interoperable registries—which can be accessed and reused reciprocally—for learners, teachers, and institutes, in a unified, yet federal fashion. The NETF, in the consultation paper highlights existing challenges arising out of disconnected information infrastructure of the education system and outlines the objectives of the registry system.

STAY ON TOP OF TECH POLICY: Our daily newsletter with top stories from MediaNama and around the world, delivered to your inbox before 9 AM. Click here to sign up today!

Based on consultations with key stakeholders such as the Education Ministry, IT Ministry, Department of School Education & Literacy, Unique Identification Authority of India and the States, the NETF has put forth the design principles for the project and has detailed the architectural framework for the registry system. The paper also demonstrates the use cases of the system by students, teachers, and institutions.

The paper also outlines some of the immediate challenges in implementing the plan, such as privacy and data security risks, pushbacks by states and institutions, unavailability of NDEAR compliant registries, implementation risks, etc., and offers temporary solutions for them.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Here’s a detailed summary of the consultation paper:

Summary: Consultation Paper On Framework For Education Ecosystem Registry

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

Also Read:

Summary: National Digital Education Architecture Report Details Key Objectives, Structure, And Governance Policies

Summary: Draft India Enterprise Architecture (InDEA) Framework 2.0

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Summary: Data Empowerment And Protection Architecture (DEPA)