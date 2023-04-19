Around 700 fresh recruits of Ed-tech firm Insofe in Telangana were left jobless and with hefty loans taken by the company under their names, after the managers announced they are shutting shop on April 17, according to a Times of India report. At least 250 recruits staged a protest at Insofe’s Hyderabad office on April 18 demanding compensation from the firm, which has been acquired by one of India’s major Ed-tech company upGrad. According to the TOI report, Insofe had recruited fresh graduates from engineering colleges luring them with Science and Artificial Intelligence courses, and promises of employment offers at the end of the training. Additionally, the company has taken huge loans from private banks in the name of the employees: four lakhs against 650 trainees who took up the PG Diploma course. They also collected 10 lakhs from 50 trainees who signed up for the Master’s course. The police informed TOI that the company promised to pay back the employees once they would join the firm full-time as data scientists or AI specialists, after completion of the nine-month training programme. The students have not yet lodged a complaint as they hope to reach an agreement with the company for compensation. Why it matters: This case is yet another instance highlighting how consumers are left in limbo after investing their time and money in Ed-Tech courses hoping for better opportunities, in the absence of measures ensuring accountability. Over the past two to three years, thousands of recurring complaints against Ed-Tech…
News
Recruits protest against Ed-Tech firm Insofe for false job promises, loans taken by it in their name
After the firm announced closure, ~ 700 fresh recruits found themselves jobless and with hefty loans taken by the company under their names
