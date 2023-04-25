wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , , ,

Delhi High Court directs CCI to decide on ADIF’s complaint against Google by April 26

ADIF had earlier approached the HC asking it to direct CCI to look into Google’s User Choice Billing program which they found to be in non-compliance with CCI’s antitrust order

Published

The Delhi High Court on April 24 ordered the Competition Commission of India (CCI) to take up and dispose of the application filed by the Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF) against Google by April 26, 2023 (tomorrow). ADIF, which is an industry body representing a group of Indian startups, filed an application with CCI arguing that Google's User Choice Billing program for Play Store developers, which goes into effect from April 26, is not in compliance with the antitrust order issued by the competition regulator last October as Google continues to impose various restrictions on developers using third-party billing system including requiring them to pay a commission between 11% to 26%. CCI, however, hadn't taken up ADIF's complaint because of a lack of quorum. The commission only has two members at present, while it normally operates with three. The industry body then approached the Delhi High Court asking the court to direct CCI to look into the matter before the April 26 deadline for the new billing program. ADIF's counsel referred to past cases where CCI decided on matters even when there was a lack of quorum and requested the court to order CCI to do the same in this case or suspend User Choice Billing until CCI reviews the case. The court granted the former by directing CCI to adjudicate the issue immediately. "There is no impediment, whether legal or otherwise, in directing the CCI to hear the applications filed by the petitioner under section 42 and decide…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ