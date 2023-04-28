wordpress blog stats
Where are the data security measures in the newly approved Medical Devices Policy?

The press release by the Department of Pharmaceuticals doesn’t mention the provisions safeguarding the data & privacy of patients affected by this development.

Published

What’s the news: The Union Cabinet on April 26, 2023, approved the National Medical Devices Policy, 2023, as per a press release by the Department of Pharmaceuticals. The document looks at the growth of the medical devices sector with a “patient-centric approach”. Yet, the announcement makes no mention of provisions safeguarding the data and privacy of patients affected by this development. Why this matters: After the department released a draft of the policy for public consultation in 2022, MediaNama asked stakeholders and experts about their opinions on the document. A common disappointment flagged at the time was the lack of attention to data even though the draft mentioned considerable consumption of health data. Such a policy will solely look at the sector’s growth without enforcing the required restrictions on entities handling people’s health data. The call for such safeguards is especially important considering the sheer number of Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) created under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. The fact that the policy does not include measures to protect this data means that patients may only have the Health Data Management Policy and similar laws to fall back on. What does the government hope to achieve? With the help of this policy, the government hopes to become the global leader in the manufacturing and innovation of medical devices “by achieving 10-12 percent share in the expanding global market over the next 25 years,” said the press release. The government also expected the policy to enable the growth of the…

