What’s the news: The Union Cabinet on April 26, 2023, approved the National Medical Devices Policy, 2023, as per a press release by the Department of Pharmaceuticals. The document looks at the growth of the medical devices sector with a “patient-centric approach”. Yet, the announcement makes no mention of provisions safeguarding the data and privacy of patients affected by this development. Why this matters: After the department released a draft of the policy for public consultation in 2022, MediaNama asked stakeholders and experts about their opinions on the document. A common disappointment flagged at the time was the lack of attention to data even though the draft mentioned considerable consumption of health data. Such a policy will solely look at the sector’s growth without enforcing the required restrictions on entities handling people’s health data. The call for such safeguards is especially important considering the sheer number of Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts (ABHA) created under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. The fact that the policy does not include measures to protect this data means that patients may only have the Health Data Management Policy and similar laws to fall back on. What does the government hope to achieve? With the help of this policy, the government hopes to become the global leader in the manufacturing and innovation of medical devices “by achieving 10-12 percent share in the expanding global market over the next 25 years,” said the press release. The government also expected the policy to enable the growth of the…
News
Where are the data security measures in the newly approved Medical Devices Policy?
The press release by the Department of Pharmaceuticals doesn’t mention the provisions safeguarding the data & privacy of patients affected by this development.
Latest Headlines
- Where are the data security measures in the newly approved Medical Devices Policy? April 28, 2023
- Madras HC Refuses Stay On Tamil Nadu Online Gambling Law, Gives Govt 6 Weeks to File Response April 28, 2023
- European Union to introduce new Copyright rules for generative AI tools in its AI Act April 28, 2023
- Explainer: The Expert’s guide to understanding AI usage in e-governance April 28, 2023
- Controversial fact-check amendment won’t go into effect before July 5, IT Ministry informs Bombay HC April 28, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login