wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

“Can Someone Register A Copyright In A Creative Work Made By An Artificial Intelligence?” US Scientist Asks

Do copyright laws necessarily require human labour to go into an art piece or can a “minimal” level of creativity qualify?

Published

We missed this earlier: Can a person claim copyright over an AI-generated work? That’s the question Dr. Stephen Thaler asked in a recent lawsuit. Thaler’s Creativity Machine AI—which he created—produced a piece of art called “A Recent Entrance to Paradise”. In 2018, Thaler applied to the United States Copyright Office to claim copyright over the AI-generated work. But, the copyright office repeatedly refused to grant this request—stating that copyright could only apply to “human-made work”.  [caption id="attachment_183604" align="aligncenter" width="693"] "A Recent Entrance to Paradise" | Source.[/caption] The suit followed in June 2022. Thaler disagreed, arguing that the agency had misread the purpose of US copyright laws, which would arguably protect AI-generated works. In January 2023, Thaler asked the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia to overturn the copyright office's decision, or allow the AI-generated work to be registered for copyright. Why it matters: “Allowing copyright on AI-Generated Works encourages the development and use of creative AI which results in the generation of more works, and provides incentives for those works to be disseminated,” Thaler added in his petition. Paying attention to Thaler’s arguments may be necessary, especially with creative AI tools churning out more “original work” that could post legal challenges in the future. Thaler had previously moved the United States Supreme Court to overthrow a lower court’s ruling that patents can only be issued to human inventors, and not to the DABUS AI system he’d created. The Court declined to hear the suit last week.  What did Thaler…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ