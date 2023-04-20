wordpress blog stats
Online Abuse Won’t Stop Because Companies Stop Looking: Task Force Highlights Impact of E2E Encryption on Child Safety

E2E system design choices may “blindfold” companies to child sexual abuse happening on their platforms, the Virtual Global Taskforce noted

End-to-end encryption online may degrade law enforcement agencies’ abilities to keep children safe online, noted a recent joint statement by the Virtual Global Taskforce.

Why it matters: The statement uses Meta’s “purposeful” plans to implement end-to-end encryption across its apps as an example of the issue. Industry partners should appreciate how these system design choices may “blindfold” them to child sexual abuse happening on their platforms and reduce their capacity to identify it, the statement noted. “The abuse will not stop just because companies decide to stop looking,” the consortium added.

The taskforce, among others, comprises 15 law enforcement agencies from across the world tackling child sexual abuse (CSA) online. Members include the European Union’s Europol, the United States’ Federal Bureau of Investigation, and the United Kingdom’s National Crime Agency.

In its first statement on end-to-end encryption from 2021, the taskforce described end-to-end encryption as having a “devastating impact” on “law enforcement’s ability to identify, pursue and prosecute offenders, when implemented in a way that affects the detection of CSA on industry platforms”.

Why is Meta being singled out here? The tech industry plays a clear role in both reporting child sexual abuse online to law enforcement agencies and in protecting children online, the task force argues. For example, of the 29.3 million reports of suspected child sexual abuse received by the United States’ National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, 29.1 million were submitted by electronic service providers. Meta leads the pack in reporting this abuse to the Center—but the task force is concerned about whether new safety systems implemented after the encryption rollout will match or improve its current detection techniques for child sexual abuse.

How can encryption hinder child sexual abuse? The task force cited the example of David Wilson—a United Kingdom-based child sexual abuse offender. Using fake Facebook profiles, Wilson contacted “thousands” of children by pretending to be a teenage girl. The children were manipulated into sending sexually explicit content of themselves and were also blackmailed into abusing their friends and siblings. Wilson’s prosecution by the UK’s National Crime Agency was possible because “law enforcement [agencies] were able to access the evidence contained within over 250,000 messages through Facebook,” the task force argued. “In an E2EE environment, it is highly unlikely this case would have been detected.”

What should platforms be doing instead? While acknowledging the role of encryption in safeguarding privacy online, the taskforce urged the tech industry to consider implementing platform design choices alongside safety systems maintaining or increasing child safety. Proportionate investments and implementing “technically feasible safety solutions” is necessary if the risk to child users is high.

This post is released under a CC-BY-SA 4.0 license. Please feel free to republish on your site, with attribution and a link. Adaptation and rewriting, though allowed, should be true to the original.

Written By

aarathi@medianama.com

