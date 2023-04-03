Italy imposes temporary ban on OpenAI’s ChatGPT over privacy concerns

We missed this earlier: Italy's Data Protection Authority has imposed an "immediate temporary limitation" on ChatGPT parent OpenAI's processing of Italians' user data. "No way for ChatGPT to continue processing data in breach of privacy laws," stated a March 31st press release. OpenAI later stated that ChatGPT has been disabled in Italy. The temporary prohibition is definitely geared towards the future. A "limitation on processing" may also mean that the service cannot process ANY personal data of people in Italy, which means e.g. user names, IP addresses & what else is necessary to delivery the service 🤷‍♀️ — Dr. Gabriela Zanfir-Fortuna (@gabrielazanfir) March 31, 2023 The Italian regulator added that OpenAI provides "no information" to users and data subjects using the service. "There appears to be no legal basis underpinning the massive collection and processing of personal data in order to ‘train’ the algorithms on which the platform [ChatGPT] relies," the press release continued. A data breach of subscriber conversations and payment information was also reported on March 20th. What privacy laws are the Italian regulator talking about?: The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)—the European Union's stringent privacy-protection law. Italy has implemented the law by amending the Italian Personal Data Protection Code. The Data Protection Authority supervises the law’s implementation, among other functions. "We are committed to protecting people’s privacy and we believe we comply with GDPR and other privacy laws," said an OpenAI spokesperson quoted by The Guardian. “We actively work to reduce personal data in training our AI systems…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.