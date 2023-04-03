We missed this earlier: Italy's Data Protection Authority has imposed an "immediate temporary limitation" on ChatGPT parent OpenAI's processing of Italians' user data. "No way for ChatGPT to continue processing data in breach of privacy laws," stated a March 31st press release. OpenAI later stated that ChatGPT has been disabled in Italy. The temporary prohibition is definitely geared towards the future. A "limitation on processing" may also mean that the service cannot process ANY personal data of people in Italy, which means e.g. user names, IP addresses & what else is necessary to delivery the service 🤷♀️ — Dr. Gabriela Zanfir-Fortuna (@gabrielazanfir) March 31, 2023 The Italian regulator added that OpenAI provides "no information" to users and data subjects using the service. "There appears to be no legal basis underpinning the massive collection and processing of personal data in order to ‘train’ the algorithms on which the platform [ChatGPT] relies," the press release continued. A data breach of subscriber conversations and payment information was also reported on March 20th. What privacy laws are the Italian regulator talking about?: The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR)—the European Union's stringent privacy-protection law. Italy has implemented the law by amending the Italian Personal Data Protection Code. The Data Protection Authority supervises the law’s implementation, among other functions. "We are committed to protecting people’s privacy and we believe we comply with GDPR and other privacy laws," said an OpenAI spokesperson quoted by The Guardian. “We actively work to reduce personal data in training our AI systems…
News
Italy imposes temporary ban on OpenAI’s ChatGPT over privacy concerns
Italian Data Protection Authority orders OpenAI to disable ChatGPT in the country while giving it 20 days to comply with the order
Latest Headlines
- Italy imposes temporary ban on OpenAI’s ChatGPT over privacy concerns April 3, 2023
- Twitter makes its content algorithm source-code public April 3, 2023
- Here’s everything to know about grievances processed by streaming companies in February 2023 April 3, 2023
- US releases guiding principles for responsible use of surveillance tech by governments April 3, 2023
- Pakistan government’s Twitter account blocked in India April 3, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login