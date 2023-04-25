Attend Our Briefing: Registry system for digitising Education sector

On March 10, the Department of School Education & Literacy of the Indian government released a consultation paper for creating an ‘Education Ecosystem Registry’ (EER) to provide a unified system for stakeholders to track learner outcomes and inform policy-making processes in the education sector. The consultation for ‘Design and Architecture Framework for Education Ecosystem Registry’ under the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) policy was open for public feedback until April 17, 2023.

In this MediaNama Briefing, we will discuss how the proposed architecture for student, teacher and institute registry will digitise the education sector and the challenges in the current education system that it aims to address.

We will also discuss the policies and framework that enable the creation of these registries and how the new system will impact goals of universal education in India.

Title: Registry system for digitising Education sector, what to expect?

Date: April 28 (Friday) 2023

Time: 3:30 – 5:00 pm IST

What we will cover

What does the National Education Policy 2020 recommend with respect to technology?

What is the National Education Technology Framework (NETF)?

What is National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR)?

What does the InDEA framework recommend?

Who is involved in designing the EER system?

What’s the role of DEPA here?

What is the Education Ecosystem Registry (EER)?

What are the stated reasons for bringing in EER?

What is the proposed architecture for EER?

What are the key components of EER?

What will it be used for?

How will EER work?

What are the risks anticipated by the NETF in implementing the project?

The session will begin at 3:30 pm IST with a presentation, followed by a Q&A session, in which attendees can ask questions and/or debate issues.

