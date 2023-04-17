wordpress blog stats
Attend Our Briefing: Impact of Online Gaming Rules + Fact-check Amendment

On April 6, the Indian government came out with new rules for online gaming platforms banning certain types of real money games but largely leaving the rest to regulation by self-regulatory bodies. Right after this, on April 7, the Tamil Nadu government notified its online gambling law banning all “games of chance” including rummy and poker.

In this MediaNama Briefing, we will dive into the impact of these two very different gaming regulations and their impact on gaming platforms and the industry.

We’ll also discuss the censorship concerns around the fact-check amendment, which was slipped in along with the gaming rules.

Title: Impact of Online Gaming Rules + Fact-check Amendment
Date: April 19, 2023; Wednesday
Time: 3:30 – 5:00 pm IST

Note:

  • If you are a MediaNama subscriber, access to briefings is included as part of your subscription – you will receive a link to register for the call in your inbox directly
  • If you are an existing or a new subscriber and haven’t received an invite for this briefing, please email us at hello@medianama.com

What we’ll cover

Center’s online gaming rules:

  1. Who all are covered under the center’s online gaming rules?
  2. What games are allowed and what aren’t?
  3. Are gaming companies still being treated as intermediaries?
  4. How do the rules treat games of skill vs games of chance?
  5. Is RBI-level KYC verification required for players now?
  6. What’s the definition of “wagering”?
  7. How will online gaming self-regulatory bodies (SRB) function?
  8. Who can be an SRB and how many SRBs can be there?
  9. What’s the framework SRBs will follow for verifying games?
  10. What measures must gaming platforms adopt to get their games verified?
  11. How will children’s access to online gaming be regulated under the rules?
  12. The rules prohibit harmful games, what’s the definition of “harm”?
  13. How are large casual games covered under the rules?
  14. Who is and who isn’t allowed to finance players of online games?
  15. How is the Digital India Act expected to treat online gaming platforms?
  16. Will the center’s online gaming rules spur a battle between the Indian government and states?

Tamil Nadu’s online gambling law:

  1. Which online games are banned in Tamil Nadu?
  2. What measures are gaming platforms expected to implement for users in Tamil Nadu?
  3. What happens to platforms that don’t comply with Tamil Nadu’s new law?
  4. What’s the role and power of the Tamil Nadu Online Gaming Authority?
  5. What are the grounds Tamil Nadu’s law might be challenged on?

Fact-check amendment:

  1. What powers does the fact-check amendment grant the central government?
  2. How can these powers lead to censorship?
  3. What happens to social media intermediaries that don’t remove fact-checked content?
  4. On what grounds have the powers been challenged by Kunal Kamra?
  5. Why have the Editors Guild of India, IFF, Article 21 Trust, and others criticized the fact-check amendment?
  6. Which government entity will carry out fact-checking duties?
  7. Does the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting have the power to censor social media content?

