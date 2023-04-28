Today At 3:30 PM: Briefing on Registry System For Digitising Education Sector

This is the LAST REMINDER to attend our briefing today on Education Ecosystem Registry (EER) where we will discuss how the proposed EER will digitise the education sector and what challenges in the current education system it aims to address. We will also discuss the policies and framework that enable the creation of these registries and how the new system will impact the goals of universal education in India.

Title: Registry system for digitising Education sector, what to expect?

Date: April 28, 2023 (Today)

Time: 3:30 – 5:00 pm IST

What we will cover

What does the National Education Policy 2020 recommend with respect to technology?

What is the National Education Technology Framework (NETF)?

What is National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR)?

What does the InDEA framework recommend?

What’s the role of DEPA here?

What is the Education Ecosystem Registry (EER)?

Who is involved in designing the EER system?

What are the stated reasons for bringing in EER?

What is the proposed architecture for EER?

What are the key components of EER?

What will it be used for?

How will EER work?

What are the risks anticipated by the NETF in implementing the project?

The session will begin at 3:30 pm IST with a presentation, followed by a Q&A session, in which attendees can ask questions and/or debate issues.

