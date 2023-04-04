wordpress blog stats
Audit Highlights “Flaws In Implementation” Of Nagaland’s Online Gaming Law

Nagaland government’s failure to collect license fees, penalties, and royalties contribute to the ₹2 crore revenue loss

Published

Nagaland's State Lotteries sustained ₹2 crore in revenue losses due to the flawed implementation of its online gaming law, noted a recent audit report tabled on March 28th. With this loss, among others, "the main purpose of running State Lotteries to earn additional revenue of the State for developmental activities was not met," the report added. What's this law?: Described as a "first of its kind approach", Nagaland issues licences to online games of skill operators under the Nagaland Prohibition of Gambling and Promotion and Regularisation of Online Games of Skill Act, 2016. Remember, online games of skill predominantly require an application of mind to be won. They are different from online games of chance, which require luck to be won and are considered to be "gambling" games. Given that states in India have the power to regulate gambling, the law specifically prohibits gambling. Schedule A of the Act lists out different types of skill-based games—which include chess, sudoku, poker, rummy, and virtual mystery and detective games, among others. Why it matters: Nagaland's experiment with this law is an example of how states can lead the way in regulating online gaming and gambling. However, paying attention to where the law works and where it fails can also provide insight into the shortcomings of state-led gaming governance. This is especially relevant amidst the Indian government's efforts to regulate the skill-based games sector—don't forget India’s IT Minister's recent statements in parliament while discussing a pan-Indian online gaming law: "...The IT Minister was clear that the government…

