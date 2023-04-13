wordpress blog stats
“A new assault on free speech” — Article 21 Trust on IT Rules fact-check amendment

While Article 19(2) grants the govt the power to place reasonable restrictions on certain grounds, fake news is not one of those grounds, Article 21 pointed out

"With no definition of what constitutes 'fake' or 'false' information, the Central Government will have unrestricted and unlimited power to declare speech that it finds uncomfortable, critical of its actions, or inimical to its own interests, as fake and hence prohibited. This we have witnessed in the past when PIB flagged several media reports as fake only later to be turned out as true and genuine," the Article 21 Trust, a human rights group, stated on April 12 in a blog post titled "A new assault on free speech" criticizing the fact-check amendment to the IT Rules, 2021. The amendment in question was notified last week by the IT Ministry and allows the government’s fact-check unit to flag any government-related content as false or fake, or misleading, and requires intermediaries, including social media platforms, to not host any such flagged content. Intermediaries in non-compliance can lose their safe harbor provisions. The amendment has already been challenged in the Bombay High Court by political satirist Kunal Kamra and the court has given the IT Ministry a week to explain why the amendment should not be stayed. What are the concerns raised by Article 21 Trust? No clarity on PIB's fact-check process: While PIB hasn't yet been named as the official fact-check unit, it is likely to soon be given that it is currently the only fact-check unit of the government. When that happens, there is "no clarity on what mechanism PIB follows to carry out its fact-check work, and what are the…

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

