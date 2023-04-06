Everything you need to know about Amazon India’s pact with Indian government

Amazon will soon be streaming content from NFDC, Doordarshan, and the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on its streaming platforms, according to a press release. The company announced that it has a Letter of Engagement (LoE) with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) which will see the two collaborate on a wide range of initiatives. The release said that Amazon and MIB will look to promote creative talent in India, create capacity across film and TV institutes, and exhibit Indian content globally. The agreement was signed at an event attended by Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President, Public Policy, Amazon India, and Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Prime Video, in New Delhi. https://twitter.com/DDIndialive/status/1643658778645245953 Why it matters: It is a significant development given the company’s tense relationship with the Indian government in the past over content streamed on its platform. A controversy came to a head after Amazon executives were arrested by the police. The deal not only marks a tremendous shift in the company’s relationship with the state but it is also an indication of how indispensable India is to Amazon’s growth plans, which might make it crucial for the company to be on good terms with the government. Overview of the pact: The agreement will see National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and IMDb, Amazon’s rating service, work together to list profiles and skill sets of artists in order to offer them discoverability. The company is also looking to provide internships,…

