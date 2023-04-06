Amazon will soon be streaming content from NFDC, Doordarshan, and the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) on its streaming platforms, according to a press release. The company announced that it has a Letter of Engagement (LoE) with the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) which will see the two collaborate on a wide range of initiatives. The release said that Amazon and MIB will look to promote creative talent in India, create capacity across film and TV institutes, and exhibit Indian content globally. The agreement was signed at an event attended by Anurag Thakur, Union Minister of Information & Broadcasting, Chetan Krishnaswamy, Vice President, Public Policy, Amazon India, and Gaurav Gandhi, Vice President, Asia Pacific, Prime Video, in New Delhi. https://twitter.com/DDIndialive/status/1643658778645245953 Why it matters: It is a significant development given the company’s tense relationship with the Indian government in the past over content streamed on its platform. A controversy came to a head after Amazon executives were arrested by the police. The deal not only marks a tremendous shift in the company’s relationship with the state but it is also an indication of how indispensable India is to Amazon’s growth plans, which might make it crucial for the company to be on good terms with the government. Overview of the pact: The agreement will see National Film Development Corporation (NFDC) and IMDb, Amazon’s rating service, work together to list profiles and skill sets of artists in order to offer them discoverability. The company is also looking to provide internships,…
News
Everything you need to know about Amazon India’s pact with Indian government
The press release stated that Amazon & MIB will look to promote creative talent in India, and exhibit Indian content globally.
Latest Headlines
- Indian state of Maharashtra sets up committee to form rules for app-based cab aggregators April 6, 2023
- Operation Cookie Monster: Notorious hacker marketplace Genesis Market taken down April 6, 2023
- Grievance Appellate Committee Orders Under IT Rules Can’t be Appealed: IT Minister April 6, 2023
- Everything you need to know about Amazon India’s pact with Indian government April 6, 2023
- Why is no one asking about the growing use of drones by police in India? April 6, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login