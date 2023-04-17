The Meta Verified program—which currently verifies user identity by displaying a user's legal name on their profile—may hurt privacy interests, remarked sources, including adult creators, while speaking to TechCrunch. Users doxxing themselves, creators allege: The program didn't allow OnlyFans creator Abigail Mac to verify her profile under her stage name, or the initials of her legal name, reported TechCrunch. The application was approved when she used her legal name in full, which matched the name on her government photo ID that she'd submitted. But after that, Mac couldn't change her display name back to her stage name. Fans can potentially use this information to find out more about the celebrities they're interested in, Mac warned. This includes where the person grew up, or where they currently live. Mac also questioned the need to verify a profile by publicly displaying her legal name, especially given that she'd already submitted her government ID and tax documents to Meta to monetise her Instagram account. "You must dox yourself to be verified," added adult performer London River. In other words, yes, you must dox yourself to be verified. We all have plenty of documentation to link our real names with our performer names, business documents, trademarks, test results, etc… but no. None of that matters. This is preposterous. — London River (@LondonCRiver) April 3, 2023 Why it matters: Mandates like these, which are increasingly popping up in India too, are often partly set up to help tackle impersonation (and related harms) by malicious actors online. However, they…
Adult Creators Highlight Early Concerns With Identification Under Meta Verified: Report
Verification mandates can be harmful to children, marginalized groups, or anyone who wants to exist online privately
PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
