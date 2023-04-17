wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

Adult Creators Highlight Early Concerns With Identification Under Meta Verified: Report

Verification mandates can be harmful to children, marginalized groups, or anyone who wants to exist online privately

Published

The Meta Verified program—which currently verifies user identity by displaying a user's legal name on their profile—may hurt privacy interests, remarked sources, including adult creators, while speaking to TechCrunch. Users doxxing themselves, creators allege: The program didn't allow OnlyFans creator Abigail Mac to verify her profile under her stage name, or the initials of her legal name, reported TechCrunch. The application was approved when she used her legal name in full, which matched the name on her government photo ID that she'd submitted. But after that, Mac couldn't change her display name back to her stage name. Fans can potentially use this information to find out more about the celebrities they're interested in, Mac warned. This includes where the person grew up, or where they currently live. Mac also questioned the need to verify a profile by publicly displaying her legal name, especially given that she'd already submitted her government ID and tax documents to Meta to monetise her Instagram account. "You must dox yourself to be verified," added adult performer London River. In other words, yes, you must dox yourself to be verified. We all have plenty of documentation to link our real names with our performer names, business documents, trademarks, test results, etc… but no. None of that matters. This is preposterous. — London River (@LondonCRiver) April 3, 2023 Why it matters: Mandates like these, which are increasingly popping up in India too, are often partly set up to help tackle impersonation (and related harms) by malicious actors online. However, they…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

I'm interested in stories that explore how countries use the law to govern technology—and what this tells us about how they perceive tech and its impacts on society. To chat, for feedback, or to leave a tip: aarathi@medianama.com

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why PhonePe should build a seller app for ONDC

PhonePe launched an e-commerce buyer app for ONDC called Pincode. We, however, believe that it should also launch a seller app.

April 5, 2023

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ