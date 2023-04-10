ADIF, Match Group take on Google for non-compliance with antitrust orders

The Alliance of Digital India Foundation (ADIF), which represents a group of Indian startups, and Tinder-owner Match Group have both asked India's competition regulator to investigate Google's non-compliance with antitrust orders issued by the regulator last year, Reuters reported on April 6. Both organizations specifically complained about the high commission charged by Google even when developers use third-party billing systems. "Google's policy change of a charging service fee even on transactions processed by third-party payment processors ... has detrimental consequences for users and app developers." — ADIF complaint (Reuters) Recap – What were the antitrust orders passed against Google: The Competition Commission of India (CCI) issued two orders in October 2022, one pertaining to Android and one to Play Store, both of which require Google to pay hefty fines and make significant changes to its policies, one of which is that Google should allow app developers to use third-party billing systems. Google in January announced the changes it will make to comply with the antitrust orders, but these changes have been criticized for falling short of what CCI ordered. What's controversial about Google's third-party billing system policy: While Google updated its policy to allow Indian app developers to use any third-party billing system alongside Google's billing system, Google still requires these developers to pay a commission. “If a user pays through an alternative billing system, the Google Play service fee will be reduced by 4%,” Google reiterated on its help page. Because of this high fee, there is really not that…

Please subscribe login to read the full story.