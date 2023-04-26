Google Maps, Snapchat, TikTok, Wikipedia and 13 other platforms have been designated as "Very Large Online Platforms" under the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA), according to a European Commission press release issued yesterday. Bing and Google Search have also been designated as "Very Large Online Search Engines" under the law. These platforms reach at least 45 million active users every month. Why it matters: The designations indicate the enhanced responsibilities of large digital platforms given their outsized impact on the Internet and people. Remember: the Digital Services Act is an attempt to make the European Internet more safe, transparent, and accountable. To do that, it imposes EU-wide obligations on platforms to reduce harm online, protect user rights, and generally operate transparently. It applies to "all digital services that connect consumers to goods, services, or content" and came into force last November. The designated platforms have four months to comply with their new obligations under the Digital Services Act. "Today is the D(SA)-Day for digital regulation," said the EU's Commissioner for Internal Market Thierry Breton yesterday. "The countdown is starting for 19 very large online platforms and search engines to fully comply with the special obligations that the Digital Services Act imposes on them." Other platforms have until February 17th, 2024, to comply with their obligations under the DSA. Which platforms have been designated?: The 17 Very Large Online Platforms (and two search engines) were designated based on user data they published by February: Alibaba AliExpress Amazon Store Apple AppStore Booking.com Facebook Google…
News
“Today is The D(SA)-Day For Digital Regulation”: 17 “Very Large Online Platforms” Designated Under EU’s Digital Services Act
The designations indicate the enhanced responsibilities of large digital platforms given their outsized impact on the Internet and people.
