White House backs legislation enabling it to impose a national ban on TikTok

The US government’s primary concern regarding TikTok is that the app is being used to access the personal data of American users

Published

In the latest update on the US government’s attempts to ban TikTok, the White House has backed legislation that would give the state powers to do so, according to a report by The Guardian. The legislation, introduced by a dozen senators, would enable the administration to not only impose a ban on TikTok, but also other foreign technologies from China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, Venezuela and Cuba for national security reasons. The US government's primary concern regarding TikTok, owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance, is that the app is being used to access the personal data of American users, which can then be used by the Chinese Communist administration to spy on Americans or manipulate public opinion. According to the report, the bill requires the US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to “identify and address foreign threats to information and communications technology products and services”. Democratic senator Mark Warner has said that the bill authorises the Commerce department to “impose restrictions up to and including banning TikTok and other technologies that pose national security risks”. The group that endorsed the bill included both, Democrats and Republicans. According to the report, the White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has stated that it would strengthen the US government’s ability “to address discrete risks posed by individual transactions, and systemic risks posed by certain classes of transactions involving countries of concern in sensitive technology sectors”. TikTok, on the other hand, said in a statement that the move to ban TikTok will also mean…

Written By

Curious about privacy, surveillance developments and the intersection of technology with education, caste and welfare rights. Outside work, I am either reading, reflecting on my notepad, re-tuning my voice or just overthinking!

