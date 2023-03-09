In the latest update on the US government’s attempts to ban TikTok, the White House has backed legislation that would give the state powers to do so, according to a report by The Guardian. The legislation, introduced by a dozen senators, would enable the administration to not only impose a ban on TikTok, but also other foreign technologies from China, Russia, North Korea, Iran, Venezuela and Cuba for national security reasons. The US government's primary concern regarding TikTok, owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance, is that the app is being used to access the personal data of American users, which can then be used by the Chinese Communist administration to spy on Americans or manipulate public opinion. According to the report, the bill requires the US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo to “identify and address foreign threats to information and communications technology products and services”. Democratic senator Mark Warner has said that the bill authorises the Commerce department to “impose restrictions up to and including banning TikTok and other technologies that pose national security risks”. The group that endorsed the bill included both, Democrats and Republicans. According to the report, the White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan has stated that it would strengthen the US government’s ability “to address discrete risks posed by individual transactions, and systemic risks posed by certain classes of transactions involving countries of concern in sensitive technology sectors”. TikTok, on the other hand, said in a statement that the move to ban TikTok will also mean…
News
White House backs legislation enabling it to impose a national ban on TikTok
The US government’s primary concern regarding TikTok is that the app is being used to access the personal data of American users
Latest Headlines
- White House backs legislation enabling it to impose a national ban on TikTok March 9, 2023
- TN Govt Lacks “Legislative Competence”: Governor Returns Bill Banning Online Gambling March 9, 2023
- Revised data protection bill might allow data transfers to all countries, except those in blacklist March 9, 2023
- Medianama Daily: Only two constants in life, death and taxes March 8, 2023
- Gaming Tax Amendments in Budget 2023: What are online gaming bodies worried about? March 7, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login