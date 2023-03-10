wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , , ,

WhatsApp will rather be blocked in UK than weaken encryption: CEO Will Cathcart

Weakening encryption to act against ‘illegal content’ can lead to pressure from other countries which define it very differently, says CEO

Published

WhatsApp will refuse to comply with any laws that weaken privacy even if it means the app will be blocked, CEO Will Cathcart said on March 9, BBC reported. Cathcart was specifically referring to UK's Online Safety Bill, which contains provisions that might require messaging platforms like WhatsApp and Singal to break end-to-end encryption. What is end-to-end encryption: End-to-end (E2E) encryption ensures that no one can view the message other than the sender and the intended recipient, not even the platform that provides the messaging service (Meta/Whatsapp). Journalists, activists, and people who care about their privacy support E2E encryption, but law enforcement agencies are unhappy with it because it hinders their ability to carry out investigations and it also makes it difficult to fight child sexual abuse material (CSAM). But the problem with weakening encryption to satisfy law enforcement agencies is that the same door can be misused, such as by hackers to carry out cyber frauds or by governments to carry out surveillance and censorship. "We won't lower the security of WhatsApp. We have never done that - and we have accepted being blocked in other parts of the world. [...] When a liberal democracy says, 'Is it OK to scan everyone's private communication for illegal content?' that emboldens countries around the world that have very different definitions of illegal content to propose the same thing." — WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart Why does this matter: Cathcart's comments in the UK come at a time when countries around the world are trying…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ