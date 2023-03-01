Video: MediaNama’s Discussion On Internet Regulation, Convergence And TRAI

MediaNama hosted a discussion on “Internet Regulations, Convergence, and TRAI” on 24th February 2023 in Delhi. The full video of the event has been embedded below.

We would like to thank all the attendees for making this event a success. Their engagement and thoughtful insights, like always, helped produce an engaging discussion.

We are putting together our events calendar for this year, and here’s a broad list of issues we are looking to cover in the coming months:

March: Conference on verification of internet users

April: Conference on the data protection bill

May: Conference on gaming regulation

June: MarketsNama (Digital India Act)

Our convergence event was divided into three topical sessions, and we had invited the following speakers to kickstart the discussions with their comments:

Convergence, 5G, permission and regulatory overlap , with Amrita Choudhury, CCAOI, and Mahesh Uppal, Com First Private Limited

, with Amrita Choudhury, CCAOI, and Mahesh Uppal, Com First Private Limited Regulating broadcast, television, telecom and streaming , with Abhishek Malhotra, TMT Law Practice

, with Abhishek Malhotra, TMT Law Practice A single converged regulation and regulator?, with Prateek Waghre, Internet Freedom Foundation, and Vibodh Parthasarathi, Jamia Millia Islamia

We hosted this discussion with support from Netflix, Meta, and Disney Star. Internet Freedom Foundation was MediaNama’s community partner for this event.