wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:

Video: MediaNama’s Discussion On Internet Regulation, Convergence And TRAI

Watch what attendees and panellists had to say at our discussion “Internet Regulations, Convergence, and TRAI” hosted in Delhi

Published

MediaNama hosted a discussion on “Internet Regulations, Convergence, and TRAI” on 24th February 2023 in Delhi. The full video of the event has been embedded below.

We would like to thank all the attendees for making this event a success. Their engagement and thoughtful insights, like always, helped produce an engaging discussion.

We are putting together our events calendar for this year, and here’s a broad list of issues we are looking to cover in the coming months:

  • March: Conference on verification of internet users
  • April: Conference on the data protection bill
  • May: Conference on gaming regulation
  • June: MarketsNama (Digital India Act)

If you’d like to sponsor future discussions at MediaNama, do reach out to us at medianama.com/events. If you want us to help organise an event for your organization, please contact Harneet at harneet@medianama.com.

Our convergence event was divided into three topical sessions, and we had invited the following speakers to kickstart the discussions with their comments:

  • Convergence, 5G, permission and regulatory overlap, with Amrita Choudhury, CCAOI, and Mahesh Uppal, Com First Private Limited
  • Regulating broadcast, television, telecom and streaming, with Abhishek Malhotra, TMT Law Practice
  • A single converged regulation and regulator?, with Prateek Waghre, Internet Freedom Foundation, and Vibodh Parthasarathi, Jamia Millia Islamia

Next up, we will be publishing stories from the event on our website, so stay tuned for that. You can sign up for our free daily newsletter to stay updated with our latest stories.

If you want to give us feedback on how we did, have any suggestions, or want more information about any of our events, please reach out to us at biz@medianama.com.

We hosted this discussion with support from Netflix, Meta, and Disney Star. Internet Freedom Foundation was MediaNama’s community partner for this event.

Discover more:
Written By

I cover privacy, surveillance and tech policy. In my reporting, I try my best to present the most relevant facts, and sometimes add in a pinch of my thoughts.

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

3 days ago

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ