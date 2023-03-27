Video: Exploring User Verification, 23rd Mar, 2023, Delhi #Ad

wordpress blog stats
Video: Exploring User Verification, 23rd Mar, 2023, Delhi

Published

MediaNama hosted a roundtable conference on ‘Exploring User Verification’ in Delhi on 23rd March 2023. You can watch the full video of the event below.

We had 100 attendees at the discussion, most of them participating in-person at the venue in Delhi. Organisations that attended the discussion included CCAOI, PwC, Thompson Cooper LLP, NASSCOM, CSLG-JNU, Disney, Bumble, Meta, Microsoft, Ikigai Law, DSCI, Simplilearn, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, GGSIPU, Polygon Technology, KNS Digiprotect, Grip, Deloitte, The Quantum Hub, SFLC.in, The Hindu, The Dialogue, Times Internet Limited, Mimir Technologies, Internet Governance Project, Gestalt Strategy Consulting, ShreeJee Academy, Dvara Research, NITI Aayog, DigitalTrends, Inshorts, CRED, EY, Oijo, ICAMPS, Saarlegal, Sdela Telecom, Delhi Assembly Research Center, Article 21 Trust, IAMAI, Koan Advisory, etc.

We’re planning several other tech-policy events in the next few months:

  • Ecommerce regulations (if they’re released)
  • Data Protection Bill (if it passes) 
  • MarketsNama: a conference on regulation of digital markets, platforms, aggregators and intermediaries in May/June this year.

If you’d like to sponsor future discussions at MediaNama, do reach out to us at medianama.com/events. If you want us to help organise an event for your organization, please contact Harneet at harneet@medianama.com.

Our event explored in great detail – the purpose of introducing online verification, its impact on anonymity, and the best approaches to executing the process. The roundtable also discussed the concept of proportionality, by weighing the personal information given up during online verification to the benefits gained, like security. Another focal point of the discussion was the concept of a graded approach to online verification, which could help businesses and organisations conduct verification in less intrusive ways.  

The following speakers were a part of the roundtable:

  • Amol Kulkarni, CUTS International
  • Anand Venkatnarayan, DeepStrat
  • Beni Chugh, Dvara Research
  • Jhalak Kakkar, Center for Communication Governance, NLU Delhi
  • Lalit Panda, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy
  • Pallavi Bedi, Centre for Internet and Society
  • Pranesh Prakash, Information Society Project
  • Prasanna S., Advocate
  • Renuka Sane, Trustbridge
  • Varun Sen Bahl, NASSCOM
  • Vijayant Singh, Ikigai Law
  • Vrinda Bhandari, Advocate

Next up, we will be publishing stories from the event on our website, so stay tuned for that. You can sign up for our free daily newsletter to stay updated with our latest stories.

If you want to give us feedback on how we did, have any suggestions, or want more information about any of our events, please reach out to us at biz@medianama.com

We hosted this roundtable discussion with support from Meta and Truecaller. The Internet Freedom Foundation, CUTS International, Centre for Internet and Society, and the Centre for Communication Governance at the National Law University, Delhi, were MediaNama’s community partners for this event.

I cover privacy, surveillance and tech policy. In my reporting, I try my best to present the most relevant facts, and sometimes add in a pinch of my thoughts.



