Video: Exploring User Verification, 23rd Mar, 2023, Delhi #Ad

MediaNama hosted a roundtable conference on ‘Exploring User Verification’ in Delhi on 23rd March 2023. You can watch the full video of the event below.

We had 100 attendees at the discussion, most of them participating in-person at the venue in Delhi. Organisations that attended the discussion included CCAOI, PwC, Thompson Cooper LLP, NASSCOM, CSLG-JNU, Disney, Bumble, Meta, Microsoft, Ikigai Law, DSCI, Simplilearn, Shardul Amarchand Mangaldas, GGSIPU, Polygon Technology, KNS Digiprotect, Grip, Deloitte, The Quantum Hub, SFLC.in, The Hindu, The Dialogue, Times Internet Limited, Mimir Technologies, Internet Governance Project, Gestalt Strategy Consulting, ShreeJee Academy, Dvara Research, NITI Aayog, DigitalTrends, Inshorts, CRED, EY, Oijo, ICAMPS, Saarlegal, Sdela Telecom, Delhi Assembly Research Center, Article 21 Trust, IAMAI, Koan Advisory, etc.

Our event explored in great detail – the purpose of introducing online verification, its impact on anonymity, and the best approaches to executing the process. The roundtable also discussed the concept of proportionality, by weighing the personal information given up during online verification to the benefits gained, like security. Another focal point of the discussion was the concept of a graded approach to online verification, which could help businesses and organisations conduct verification in less intrusive ways.

The following speakers were a part of the roundtable:

Amol Kulkarni , CUTS International

Anand Venkatnarayan , DeepStrat

Beni Chugh , Dvara Research

Jhalak Kakkar , Center for Communication Governance, NLU Delhi

Lalit Panda , Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy

Pallavi Bedi , Centre for Internet and Society

Pranesh Prakash , Information Society Project

Prasanna S. , Advocate

Renuka Sane , Trustbridge

Varun Sen Bahl , NASSCOM

Vijayant Singh , Ikigai Law

Vrinda Bhandari, Advocate

We hosted this roundtable discussion with support from Meta and Truecaller. The Internet Freedom Foundation, CUTS International, Centre for Internet and Society, and the Centre for Communication Governance at the National Law University, Delhi, were MediaNama’s community partners for this event.