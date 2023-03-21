Amid the ongoing internet shutdown in Punjab, Twitter has been withholding accounts of Punjab-based journalists, politicians, writers and advocates, according to a report by Newslaundry. As per media reports, among those who had access to their Twitter accounts withheld are prominent journalists like Kamaldeep Singh Brar of The Indian Express, Gagandeep Singh from ProPunjab TV, independent reporter Sandeep Singh, Canadian poet Rupi Kaur and Sangrur MP Simranjeet Singh Mann, who is also the chief of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar). Additionally, accounts of Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh, Baaz News, advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur and US-based author Pieter Friedrich have also been withheld. According to The Quint, the Twitter accounts of Canada-based journalist Gurpreet Singh Sahota, activist Bhavjit Singh and news portal Anandpur Times have been blocked. If you click on the above-mentioned accounts, A Twitter notification states that the account “has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand”. Whats happening in Pb? Twitter accounts of journalists & opposition withheld ! Internet suspended for 3 days! More than 100 sikh youth arrested! Flag marches being done by police! While actual criminals & gangsters like Bishnoi doing interviews & threatening to kill from jail ! pic.twitter.com/pCgGkd8uPy — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) March 20, 2023 Why it matters: Twitter withholding accounts of users amid a total suspension of communication services in Punjab violates people's freedom of speech and expression and directly impacts their right to access information. Moreover, it’s not just about one tweet being blocked, but the suspension of the…
News
Why is Twitter’s move to withhold accounts amid internet shutdown in Punjab problematic?
Twitter’s move violates people’s freedom of speech and expression and directly impacts their right to access information.
Latest Headlines
- How many crypto exchanges registered with India’s FIU following government notification? March 21, 2023
- Why is Twitter’s move to withhold accounts amid internet shutdown in Punjab problematic? March 21, 2023
- RTI: No details on how many entities have complied with CERT-In’s cybersecurity directions March 21, 2023
- Flipkart Not Required to Take “Action” on Copyright Complaints Under Platform Regulation Rules: Delhi HC March 21, 2023
- RTI: Indian govt says registration on U-WIN “not compulsory” yet for vaccination, but is the information public? March 21, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login