Why is Twitter’s move to withhold accounts amid internet shutdown in Punjab problematic?

Twitter’s move violates people’s freedom of speech and expression and directly impacts their right to access information.

Published

Amid the ongoing internet shutdown in Punjab, Twitter has been withholding accounts of Punjab-based journalists, politicians, writers and advocates, according to a report by Newslaundry. As per media reports, among those who had access to their Twitter accounts withheld are prominent journalists like Kamaldeep Singh Brar of The Indian Express, Gagandeep Singh from ProPunjab TV, independent reporter Sandeep Singh, Canadian poet Rupi Kaur and Sangrur MP Simranjeet Singh Mann, who is also the chief of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar). Additionally, accounts of Canadian politician Jagmeet Singh, Baaz News, advocate Jaspal Singh Manjhpur and US-based author Pieter Friedrich have also been withheld. According to The Quint, the Twitter accounts of Canada-based journalist Gurpreet Singh Sahota, activist Bhavjit Singh and news portal Anandpur Times have been blocked. If you click on the above-mentioned accounts, A Twitter notification states that the account “has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand”. Whats happening in Pb? Twitter accounts of journalists & opposition withheld ! Internet suspended for 3 days! More than 100 sikh youth arrested! Flag marches being done by police! While actual criminals & gangsters like Bishnoi doing interviews & threatening to kill from jail ! pic.twitter.com/pCgGkd8uPy — Sukhpal Singh Khaira (@SukhpalKhaira) March 20, 2023 Why it matters: Twitter withholding accounts of users amid a total suspension of communication services in Punjab violates people's freedom of speech and expression and directly impacts their right to access information. Moreover, it’s not just about one tweet being blocked, but the suspension of the…

