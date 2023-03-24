“We (TikTok) collect a limited amount of information when people set up an account, such as date of birth and username. Current versions of the app do not collect precise or approximate GPS information from U.S. users,” said TikTok’s Chief Executive Officer Shou Chew at a hearing held by the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The hearing, titled “TikTok: How Congress Can Safeguard American Data Privacy and Protect Children from Online Harms”, ran for five hours in which Chew was grilled about TikTok’s efforts to address concerns around user safety, data privacy, Chinese interference, and transparency. Chew added that the platform does collect phone numbers or email addresses but stops short of asking users their real names during registration, their employment and relationship status. He elaborated that users have access to privacy settings such as choosing whether their account is private or public, among other things. The lawmakers on the committee argued that the app poses a threat to US’ national security because it collects nearly every data point from “people’s location, to what they type and copy, who they talk to, biometric data, and more”. They alleged that the Communist Party of China (CPC) is able to use this data as a tool to “manipulate America as a whole” especially when nearly half of the country’s population is on the platform. It was also said that China has a “backdoor” to access user data across the platform. The committee minced no words when alleging that CPC’s laws require Chinese…
News
Here’s what TikTok CEO’s said in his U.S. Congressional Committee Hearing
TikTok’s CEO appears before the US Congress to defend the app against allegations of spying amidst calls for a ban across the country.
Latest Headlines
- Here’s what TikTok CEO’s said in his U.S. Congressional Committee Hearing March 24, 2023
- Cyberabad police bust a gang selling personal data of 16.8 Crore citizens March 24, 2023
- Explained: What is Namma Yatri app and why is it joining ONDC March 24, 2023
- MediaNama Daily: What is ‘In’ in the world of Influencers? March 24, 2023
- Mozilla introduces ‘Mozilla.ai’ with goals of creating ‘trustworthy’ AI products March 23, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login