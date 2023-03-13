wordpress blog stats
Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Discover more:, , ,

A shared and open internet vs. ‘exclusive gardens’: Imposing ‘network costs’ on OTTs a bad idea?

Charging OTT companies a ‘network fee’ can have fallouts like raising entry barriers for new players and increasing costs for consumers

Published

Once again, the argument made by telecom providers that over the top (OTT) service providers should contribute towards infrastructure costs has resurfaced. This is not a new demand but one which the telecom operators have been lobbying for several years. In India, telecom operators have been intensely pushing for OTTs to share the network cost especially with the roll out of 5G. As a result, we saw the draft Telecom Bill proposing licensing of OTTs and attempting to define them as telecom service. Recently it was reported that the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has mandated the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to explore how OTTs can be regulated like the telecom operators in order to create a level playing field, and that the TRAI will come out with a consultation paper proposing some form of revenue-sharing mechanism between OTTs and the telcos. COAI - the Telecom operators association has intensified their demand suggesting that OTTs should pay telcos a "usage charge" for actual traffic being carried and has stated that network usage charges in no way affects net neutrality. This comes following the announcement of the twelve weeks' consultation in the European Union on the future of the electronic communications sector and its infrastructure in Europe, that is exploring if OTTs should be paying money toward network costs of telcos and discusses ‘fair contribution by all digital players’. Subsequently, there have been reports that the DoT would be arranging a meeting between Telcos and OTTs to discuss the network…

Please subscribe/login to read the full story.
Discover more:, , ,
Written By

Click to comment

You must be logged in to post a comment Login

Leave a Reply

MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.

Views

News

Views: Why Amazon joining ONDC is not the win it sounds like or needs right now

Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

February 27, 2023

News

Views: Why India’s “indigenous” smartphone operating system BharOS is overhyped

India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?

January 27, 2023

News

Views: MapmyIndia CEO claims Mappls is better than Google Maps, but is it?

After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples

December 29, 2022

News

DPDP Bill 2022: ‘Deemed’ Consent, to users’ detriment

In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection

December 12, 2022

News

What’s missing from the Consent Manager framework in the Data Protection Bill, 2022

The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.

December 10, 2022

Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.

You May Also Like

News

Search queries for international air tickets growing at 43% – Google

Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...

March 23, 2016

Advert

Advertisement: 135 Digital Job Listings at JobNama – 9th June 2010

135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...

June 9, 2010
Twitter Twitter

News

Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request

By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...

April 24, 2021

News

Ola, Uber drivers say they are exhausted, fear being wiped out

Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...

February 24, 2021

MediaNama is the premier source of information and analysis on Technology Policy in India. More about MediaNama, and contact information, here.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ

Subscribe to our daily newsletter
Name:*
Your email address:*
*
Please enter all required fields Click to hide
Correct invalid entries Click to hide
No spam, ever. Promise.

© 2008-2021 Mixed Bag Media Pvt. Ltd. Developed By PixelVJ