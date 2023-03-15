What could be the effect on the environmental footprint of the services provided over electronic communications networks of a potential mechanism whereby the largest generators of traffic would contribute to network deployment, and/or would be subject to obligations regarding data delivery mode? The European Declaration on Digital Rights and Principles states that all digital players benefiting from the digital transformation should contribute in a fair and proportionate manner to the costs of public goods, services and infrastructures to the benefit of all people living in the EU. Some stakeholders have suggested a mandatory mechanism of direct payments from Content Access Providers to contribute to finance network deployment. Do you support such a suggestion and if so why? To achieve this, some stakeholders have suggested introducing a mechanism consisting of a EU/national digital contribution or fund. Do you support such a suggestion and if so why? If not, why not? Do you see any possible risks of a contribution to finance network deployment in the form of direct payments and if so, which? The current source for financing the universal service in electronic communications is public general budget and/or financing from providers of electronic communications networks and services. What should be in your view the appropriate way for financing the universal service in electronic communications in the next 10 years? In your view, does the universal service regime answer the future connectivity needs that should be ensured for all consumers? These are some of the questions that have been asked by…
Six talking points from the EU’s exploratory consultation on OTT players sharing investment costs with telcos
The EU’s exploratory consultation on OTT players paying telecoms an interconnection fee threw up interesting points to consider
