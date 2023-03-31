“Support for surveillance technologies amongst the general public stemmed from ignorance about the right to privacy and the dangers of surveillance technologies…the public tends to view surveillance as an effective tool for public safety and national security,” experts point out in a recent report ‘Status of Policing in India 2023’ which focused on surveillance trends and its impact on citizen privacy. The survey, conducted by the Common Cause and the Lokniti Programme of the Centre for the Study of Developing Societies, involved 9,779 individuals across 12 Indian States and UTs. The participants were interviewed in person to understand their views and perceptions about digital surveillance and technologies like CCTVs, facial recognition, and drones. The study offers a deeper understanding of how ordinary citizens view government projects like Aadhaar and drone initiatives, rampant deployment of facial recognition tech (FRT) by law enforcement agencies, and other projects that are striking fears of citizen surveillance by state and non-state actors in India. It also provides insights on illegal government surveillance using the Pegasus software, and the use of the Criminal Procedure (Identification) Act, 2022, by the police to collect biometric data of suspects and detainees. To give a hint of the results, the findings are rather concerning. The data indicates that there’s a high level of public support for government surveillance exercises, which in turn translates to more support for police violence too. However, it's important to note that people from socio-economically marginalised and minority communities are least supportive of digital surveillance methods…
News
More people in India support surveillance tech than those critical of it: Study
The study offers a deeper understanding of how ordinary citizens view government projects like Aadhaar, drone initiatives, etc.
Latest Headlines
- RTI: Chennai police confirms 9 drones as part of a Drone Police Unit and here’s why it’s important March 31, 2023
- Global body for AI policy asks US Trade Commission to halt OpenAI from releasing new GPT models March 31, 2023
- More people in India support surveillance tech than those critical of it: Study March 31, 2023
- The Government, the Platform, the Individual: Who’s Responsible for Keeping the Internet Safe? #NAMA March 31, 2023
- MediaNama Daily: India’s Govt has Eyes Everywhere March 31, 2023
MediaNama’s mission is to help build a digital ecosystem which is open, fair, global and competitive.
Views
News
Amazon announced that it will integrate its logistics network and SmartCommerce services with the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).
News
India's smartphone operating system BharOS has received much buzz in the media lately, but does it really merit this attention?
News
After using the Mapples app as his default navigation app for a week, Sarvesh draws a comparison between Google Maps and Mapples
News
In the case of the ‘deemed consent' provision in the draft data protection law, brevity comes at the cost of clarity and user protection
News
The regulatory ambivalence around an instrument so essential to facilitate data exchange – the CM framework – is disconcerting for several reasons.
Please subscribe to MediaNama. Don't share prints and PDFs.
You May Also Like
News
Google has released a Google Travel Trends Report which states that branded budget hotel search queries grew 179% year over year (YOY) in India, in...
Advert
135 job openings in over 60 companies are listed at our free Digital and Mobile Job Board: If you’re looking for a job, or...
News
Twitter takes down tweets from MP, MLA, editor criticising handling of pandemic upon government request
By Aroon Deep and Aditya Chunduru You’re reading it here first: Twitter has complied with government requests to censor 52 tweets that mostly criticised...
News
Rajesh Kumar* doesn’t have many enemies in life. But, Uber, for which he drives a cab everyday, is starting to look like one, he...
You must be logged in to post a comment Login